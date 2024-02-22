‘Dialogue’: does Swiss neutrality have a future?
February 24, 2024 marks the two-year anniversary of Russia’s full-scale invasion of Ukraine. Since the start of the war, Switzerland’s policy of neutrality has faced tough questions. Does it still make sense for the country to remain neutral? Join the discussion on “dialogue”.
Switzerland is not only famous for cheese and chocolate. It is also known globally for its neutrality and good offices. But how does the country define “neutrality”? How did it become a neutral state in the first place? And what are some of the successes and challenges when acting as a mediator in conflicts?
All you need to know about the issue
This week, we offer a selection of the best content produced by the various units of the Swiss Broadcasting Company (SBC) to give you an overview of the issue.
A selection of articles and content about Swiss neutrality:
Changes and criticism
Since being recognised by the Great Powers at the 1815 Congress of Vienna, Swiss neutrality has been the subject of multiple debates on how it should be defined and what role it should play. With the outbreak of war in Ukraine two years ago, these debates were reignited, especially when Switzerland joined European Union sanctions against Russia.
Where do you stand compared to other users? Find out here:
Does Swiss neutrality still make sense?
In 2022, the right-wing Swiss People’s Party launched a “neutrality initiative”, aiming to prohibit Switzerland from entering into military alliances or placing sanctions on other countries. Other parties oppose this view and are pushing for a more open approach to international politics and alliances. This reflects how the debate around neutrality is not only discussed abroad, but also domestically. What do you think about the issue?
More
How neutral is Switzerland, really?
