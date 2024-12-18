Swiss perspectives in 10 languages
Login
News
Swiss Politics

Switzerland must be able to control immigration, says head of business federation

Economiesuisse President: Switzerland must be able to control immigration
Economiesuisse President: Switzerland must be able to control immigration Keystone-SDA
Select your language
Generated with artificial intelligence.
Switzerland must be able to control immigration, says head of business federation
Listening: Switzerland must be able to control immigration, says head of business federation

Switzerland must be able to control immigration itself if it "exceeds the tolerable limits", says Christoph Mäder, president of Economiesuisse, the Swiss Business Federation.

This content was published on
2 minutes
Keystone-SDA

+Get the most important news from Switzerland in your inbox

Without such a protective measure, the treaty package with the EU is unlikely to gain majority support, he believes.

“Switzerland benefits greatly from the free movement of persons and we want to maintain it,” said Mäder in an interview with the Neue Zürcher Zeitung on Wednesday.

The Swiss economy would continue to rely on skilled workers from abroad in the future, if only because of demographic trends, he said. “However, the immigration we have seen in recent years is too strong.”

+ Immigration polarises Swiss opinions particularly strongly

In his opinion, an important reason for the fears and negative associations is asylum migration. The problems in the enforcement of the asylum system would burden the immigration debate, Mäder said. The current economic migration had little to do with either the job market or the original core of the asylum system, but it is increasing the pressure on resources and shaping the discussion on immigration, he criticised.

But “without regular workers from abroad, Switzerland would hardly be able to operate. I think the population knows that”, emphasises Mäder. In terms of controlling immigration, he was sceptical of an immigration fee, which he saw as bureaucratic and inefficient.

He also saw it as the duty of business representatives to take people’s concerns and fears seriously. “But this is an effort that the economy cannot make alone. The infrastructure is not designed for so many people; investments are urgently needed here,” Mäder continued.

Translated from German by DeepL/ts

This news story has been written and carefully fact-checked by an external editorial team. At SWI swissinfo.ch we select the most relevant news for an international audience and use automatic translation tools such as DeepL to translate it into English. Providing you with automatically translated news gives us the time to write more in-depth articles.

If you want to know more about how we work, have a look here, if you want to learn more about how we use technology, click here, and if you have feedback on this news story please write to english@swissinfo.ch.

Most Read
Swiss Abroad

Most Discussed

More

Debate
Hosted by: Benjamin von Wyl

Are direct democracies more vulnerable to disinformation?

The wave of disinformation is expected to particularly affect direct democracies such as Switzerland or many US states.

Join the discussion
13 Likes
31 Comments
View the discussion

More

Debate
Hosted by: Zeno Zoccatelli

Have you ever heard anything peculiar about Switzerland that you found interesting?

Is there anything peculiar related to Switzerland that has caught your interest? Share it with us, and we might feature it in an article!

Join the discussion
12 Likes
23 Comments
View the discussion

More

Debate
Hosted by: Katy Romy

Should Switzerland take measures to support its struggling industries?

Industrial policies are back in fashion, not only in the United States but also in the EU. Should Switzerland, where various industries are struggling, draw inspiration from such policies?

Join the discussion
5 Likes
12 Comments
View the discussion
More Debates

News

Raiffeisen Switzerland CEO Heinz Huber steps down unexpectedly

More

Raiffeisen Switzerland CEO steps down unexpectedly

This content was published on Raiffeisen Switzerland CEO Heinz Huber is stepping down at the end of the year. This means that Switzerland's second-largest banking group after UBS is looking for a new CEO.

Read more: Raiffeisen Switzerland CEO steps down unexpectedly

In compliance with the JTI standards

More: SWI swissinfo.ch certified by the Journalism Trust Initiative

You can find an overview of ongoing debates with our journalists here . Please join us!

If you want to start a conversation about a topic raised in this article or want to report factual errors, email us at english@swissinfo.ch.

SWI swissinfo.ch - a branch of Swiss Broadcasting Corporation SRG SSR

SWI swissinfo.ch - a branch of Swiss Broadcasting Corporation SRG SSR