Swiss parliament rejects ‘environmental responsibility’ initiative

The initiative demands that the Swiss economy, including imports, be adapted to respect the planet’s natural limits within ten years. If accepted, Switzerland would be obliged to drastically reduce the environmental damage caused by domestic consumption.
Changes would apply in particular to issues of climate change, loss of biodiversity, water consumption, land use and nitrogen and phosphorus usage.
Speaking on behalf of a parliamentary committee that had chosen to reject the initiative, Thierry Burkart from the right-wing Radical-Liberals said the ten-year deadline would have too great an economic and societal impact.
Left-wing parties defended the text and demanded – in vain – that parliament present a counter-proposal that would not contain a binding implementation deadline.
Adapted from French by DeepL/dos
This news story has been written and carefully fact-checked by an external editorial team. At SWI swissinfo.ch we select the most relevant news for an international audience and use automatic translation tools such as DeepL to translate it into English. Providing you with automatically translated news gives us the time to write more in-depth articles.
If you want to know more about how we work, have a look here, if you want to learn more about how we use technology, click here, and if you have feedback on this news story please write to english@swissinfo.ch.
Most Read Swiss Abroad
More
Swiss politician resigns after firing shots at Jesus picture
New labour agreement for Edelweiss pilots to come into force this year
This content was published on
The newly negotiated collective labor agreement (CLA) for cockpit staff at the airline Edelweiss is to be signed this year. According to the pilots' association, the original aim was for the new CLA to come into force in fall 2024.
You can find an overview of ongoing debates with our journalists here . Please join us!
If you want to start a conversation about a topic raised in this article or want to report factual errors, email us at english@swissinfo.ch.