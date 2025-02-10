Swiss perspectives in 10 languages
Login
Swiss Politics

Environmental responsibility initiative: the winners and losers speak

Opponents and supporters of the unsuccessful initiative explain the significance of the result to SWI swissinfo.ch.

This content was published on
1 minute
Julie Hunt , Dorian Burkhalter , Benjamin von Wyl

On Sunday the Swiss electorate voted on the “environmental responsibility initiative” of the Young Greens. The polls had already indicated that the initiative would not win a majority.

In the end, 69.8% of Swiss voters rejected the initiative, which called for an ecological reorganisation of the economy within ten years. In an interview with SWI swissinfo.ch, Gaëlle Valterio from the Young Greens pointed out that their opponents had twice as many resources at their disposal for the referendum campaign.

Does the result have any significance for future climate and environmental policy?

For Geneva parliamentarian Simone de Montmollin from the no camp, the result does not mean that Switzerland does not want to do more for the environment and climate. But according to de Montmollin, the initiative’s measures and timetable would have had “dramatic consequences”.

Bernese parliamentarian Katja Riem, who has observed a certain shift away from climate protection in the West, takes a different view. For Riem, Switzerland could “take a leaf out of that book”.

Of course, the unsuccessful initiators see things differently. Carlo Schmid, who worked for the environmental responsibility initiative, is calling for the government not to make any cuts in climate protection.

Turnout was relatively low at 37.9%.

Translated from German by DeepL/ts

More

Debate
Hosted by: Katy Romy

How important are Swiss-EU bilateral agreements for Swiss nationals living abroad?

What are the pros and cons of the new agreement between Bern and Brussels? How might it affect your life?

Join the discussion
63 Likes
22 Comments
View the discussion
Coming soon Lost Cells A podcast uncovering the human stories behind private stem cell banking's promises and failures. Get notified

Most Read
Swiss Abroad

Most Discussed

More

Debate
Hosted by: Katy Romy

How important are Swiss-EU bilateral agreements for Swiss nationals living abroad?

What are the pros and cons of the new agreement between Bern and Brussels? How might it affect your life?

Join the discussion
63 Likes
22 Comments
View the discussion

More

Debate
Hosted by: Benjamin von Wyl

Are direct democracies more vulnerable to disinformation?

The wave of disinformation is expected to particularly affect direct democracies such as Switzerland or many US states.

Join the discussion
63 Likes
114 Comments
View the discussion

More

Debate
Hosted by: Katy Romy

Should the Swiss economy be adapted to the planet’s ecological limits?

What are your thoughts on the "environmental responsibility initiative" that will be decided on February 9, 2025.

Join the discussion
140 Likes
58 Comments
View the discussion
More Debates

You can find an overview of ongoing debates with our journalists here . Please join us!

If you want to start a conversation about a topic raised in this article or want to report factual errors, email us at english@swissinfo.ch.

Read more

SWI swissinfo.ch - a branch of Swiss Broadcasting Corporation SRG SSR

SWI swissinfo.ch - a branch of Swiss Broadcasting Corporation SRG SSR