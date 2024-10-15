EU member states object to Swiss exceptions

There is "no Europe à la carte", declared the deputy prime minister of Luxembourg, where the European Commission is briefing member states on the state of negotiations with Switzerland.

Keystone-SDA Other language: 1 Français fr Oppositions d’Etats membres de l’UE à des exceptions suisses Original Read more: Oppositions d’Etats membres de l’UE à des exceptions suisses

“We have common rules that also apply to Switzerland,” said Xavier Bettel on Tuesday. The difficulties in the negotiations between Switzerland and the EU lie in the details, he pointed out before the meeting.

Sweden’s Minister for European Affairs, Jessica Rosencrantz, added that, for her country, the integrity of the internal market must be preserved. “Without exception”, she said, referring to the free movement of people.

French Minister Benjamin Haddad also insisted on respect for internal market freedoms. Germany’s State Secretary for Economic Affairs and Climate Protection, Sven Giegold, stressed “the importance of renewing all agreements, because cooperation cannot work with treaties that are decades old”.

