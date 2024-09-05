Swiss perspectives in 10 languages
Expert group proposes CHF4-5bn of cuts to Swiss federal budget

Finance Minister Karin Keller-Sutter
Finance Minister Karin Keller-Sutter announced last year that spending cuts were inevitable in 2024 to assure a way back to a balanced budget in Switzerland. Keystone-SDA
Generated with artificial intelligence.
A Swiss government-appointed group of experts has proposed a series of over 60 measures to help federal finances out of the red and save CHF4-5 billion ($4.7-5.9 billion) a year.

This content was published on
2 minutes
Keystone-SDA

In the next few years Switzerland’s federal budget deficit is expected to rise to around CHF3 billion a year. This is mainly due to additional spending on the army and state pensions.

A group of experts set up by the Federal Council to analyse the state of Swiss finances on Thursday presented over 60 measures that could considerably reduce the budget and restore a financial equilibrium.

+ Fiasco for democracy? Switzerland miscalculates by billions

They propose to act primarily on expenses with the assumption that defence spending will not reach 1% of gross domestic product (GDP) until 2035.

+ Swiss government sees CHF2-3bn annual deficits for 2025-2027

Other savings measures concern migration and climate policies, transport and social welfare.

The experts point out that the sharp increase in defence spending is one of the factors that make a restructuring necessary.

Translated from French by DeepL/sb

This news story has been written and carefully fact-checked by an external editorial team. At SWI swissinfo.ch we select the most relevant news for an international audience and use automatic translation tools such as DeepL to translate it into English. Providing you with automatically translated news gives us the time to write more in-depth articles.

If you want to know more about how we work, have a look here, if you want to learn more about how we use technology, click here, and if you have feedback on this news story please write to english@swissinfo.ch.

