F/A-18s take off and land at Bern Airport

F/A-18 take-offs and landings at Bern-Belp Airport Keystone-SDA

Listen to the article Listening the article Toggle language selector Select your language Close English (US)

English (British) Generated with artificial intelligence. Close Share

The Swiss Armed Forces are training their fighter jets in Bern to fly from a civilian base. The exercise at Bern Airport will last until Wednesday. F/A-18 fighter jets will be taking off and landing.

2 minutes

Keystone-SDA Other language: 1 Deutsch de F/A-18 Starts und Landungen auf dem Flughafen Bern-Belp Original Read more: F/A-18 Starts und Landungen auf dem Flughafen Bern-Belp

+Get the most important news from Switzerland in your inbox

Today, all air force resources are concentrated at the three military airfields in Payerne, Emmen and Meiringen. This makes them vulnerable to long-range enemy weapon systems, according to the air force.

To reduce this risk, the army is focusing on decentralisation. This means that troops and material should be able to be distributed throughout the country within the shortest possible time. The air force must also be able to deploy its resources from temporary locations wherever possible.

+ ‘Alpha Uno’: Swiss fighter jets take off and land on motorway

The last time this was practised was in June 2024 during an exercise in Payerne. At that time, a fighter jet took off and landed on the motorway.

Translated from German by DeepL/ts

How we work This news story has been written and carefully fact-checked by an external editorial team. At SWI swissinfo.ch we select the most relevant news for an international audience and use automatic translation tools such as DeepL to translate it into English. Providing you with automatically translated news gives us the time to write more in-depth articles. If you want to know more about how we work, have a look here, if you want to learn more about how we use technology, click here, and if you have feedback on this news story please write to english@swissinfo.ch.