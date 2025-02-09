February 9, 2025 vote: the result from across Switzerland

Swiss voters are set to overwhelmingly reject a popular initiative calling for an economy that does not violate the ecological limits of the planet. This initiative reached the ballot after the youth wing of the left-wing Green Party gathered over 100,000 signatures to request a vote. Follow our coverage here:

