Swiss Politics

February 9, 2025 vote: the result from across Switzerland

Swiss voters are set to overwhelmingly reject a popular initiative calling for an economy that does not violate the ecological limits of the planet. This initiative reached the ballot after the youth wing of the left-wing Green Party gathered over 100,000 signatures to request a vote.  Follow our coverage here:

Debate
Hosted by: Katy Romy

Should the Swiss economy be adapted to the planet’s ecological limits?

What are your thoughts on the “environmental responsibility initiative” that will be decided on February 9, 2025.

Join the discussion
139 Likes
58 Comments
View the discussion

Debate
Hosted by: Katy Romy

How important are Swiss-EU bilateral agreements for Swiss nationals living abroad?

What are the pros and cons of the new agreement between Bern and Brussels? How might it affect your life?

Join the discussion
63 Likes
22 Comments
View the discussion

Debate
Hosted by: Benjamin von Wyl

Are direct democracies more vulnerable to disinformation?

The wave of disinformation is expected to particularly affect direct democracies such as Switzerland or many US states.

Join the discussion
61 Likes
114 Comments
View the discussion

