Swiss authorities file criminal complaint for false signatures
Select your language
Generated with artificial intelligence.
Listening: Swiss authorities file criminal complaint for false signatures
The case of allegedly forged signatures for popular initiatives in Switzerland continues: the Federal Chancellery has filed a criminal complaint for the third time. This time it concerns around 21,000 allegedly forged signatures for five different popular initiatives.
This content was published on
2 minutes
Keystone-SDA
Deutsch
de
Bundeskanzlei reicht Strafanzeige wegen falscher Unterschriften ein
Original
The criminal complaint against persons unknown on suspicion of electoral fraud was submitted to the Office of the Attorney General of Switzerland on Monday, the Federal Chancellery said on Tuesday. It had already filed criminal charges in 2022 and 2024 on suspicion of forging signatures for popular initiatives.
According to the latest press release, this concerns around 21,000 signatures on lists for five different popular initiatives at different stages of the process, most of which have already been declared invalid by the municipalities and have not been certified.
For the first time, the criminal complaint also includes a small number of suspected cases that various municipalities have reported to the Federal Chancellery as part of the nationwide monitoring process.
Translated from German by DeepL/ts
This news story has been written and carefully fact-checked by an external editorial team. At SWI swissinfo.ch we select the most relevant news for an international audience and use automatic translation tools such as DeepL to translate it into English. Providing you with automatically translated news gives us the time to write more in-depth articles.
If you want to know more about how we work, have a look here, if you want to learn more about how we use technology, click here, and if you have feedback on this news story please write to english@swissinfo.ch.
Most Read Swiss Abroad
More
The Swiss Alps, a new Eldorado for real estate developers
Increase in heat deaths set to outweigh decrease in cold deaths
This content was published on
The growing number of heat-related deaths due to climate change will significantly exceed the decline in the number of cold-related deaths in Europe, according to a study.
Simplon Tunnel renovation leads to restrictions on train services
This content was published on
The Simplon railroad tunnel between Valais and Italy will be renovated over the next four years. The first construction phase will begin at the beginning of February and last until the end of July.
You can find an overview of ongoing debates with our journalists here . Please join us!
If you want to start a conversation about a topic raised in this article or want to report factual errors, email us at english@swissinfo.ch.