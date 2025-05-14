Switzerland sets aside more funds to protect religious minorities

Federal Council allocates more money for the protection of religious minorities Keystone-SDA

Listen to the article Listening the article Toggle language selector Select your language Close English (US)

English (British) Generated with artificial intelligence. Close Share

Jewish and Muslim minorities as well as LGBTQ+ communities will temporarily receive increased state protection in Switzerland.

2 minutes

Keystone-SDA Other language: 1 Deutsch de Bundesrat spricht mehr Geld zum Schutz von religiösen Minderheiten Original Read more: Bundesrat spricht mehr Geld zum Schutz von religiösen Minderheiten

+Get the most important news from Switzerland in your inbox

The government has increased funding by CHF1 million to CHF6 million per year.

The increase in financial support for the protection of minorities with special needs relates to the years 2026 and 2027, according to a statement issued by the federal government on Wednesday. This is an “important contribution to the protection of vulnerable minorities from terrorist or violent extremist attacks in Switzerland”.

+ Is Switzerland taking racism seriously enough?

Due to the tense security situation, the applications submitted for financial participation in protection measures have recently significantly exceeded the available funds, the Federal Council wrote. The temporary budget increase is intended to take into account an increased need for protection.

According to the Federal Intelligence Service (FIS), Jewish and Muslim organisations as well as the LGBTQ+ community currently have “a particular need for protection”. Due to the current threat situation, an increase in applications is to be expected from all three communities.

The federal government can provide financial support for structural, technical or organisational measures by private or public organisations. These grants are intended to be used to implement security measures. According to the Federal Council’s plans, the amount will fall back to the current CHF5 million in 2028.

More

More Sharp rise in Swiss racism incidents in 2024 This content was published on Switzerland saw a 20% rise in racist incidents in 2024, according to the Federal Commission against Racism. Read more: Sharp rise in Swiss racism incidents in 2024

Translated from French by DeepL/mga

How we work

We select the most relevant news for an international audience and use automatic translation tools such as DeepL to translate them into English. A journalist then reviews the translation for clarity and accuracy before publication. Providing you with automatically translated news gives us the time to write more in-depth articles. The news stories we select have been written and carefully fact-checked by an external editorial team from news agencies such as Bloomberg or Keystone. Did you find this explanation helpful? Please fill out the short survey below to help us understand your needs.

External Content