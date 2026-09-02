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Swiss Politics

Swiss government backs federal ban on conversion therapy

Federal Council open to national legislation against conversion therapy
Federal Council open to national legislation against conversion therapy Keystone-SDA

The Swiss government has indicated that uniform legislation against so-called conversion measures is sensible. The patchwork of cantonal regulations makes it worth considering legislation at a federal level.

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Swiss government backs federal ban on conversion therapy
Listening: Swiss government backs federal ban on conversion therapy
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Keystone-SDA

In addition to some existing national regulations, various cantons have introduced their own administrative or criminal law measures or initiated corresponding legislative proposals, as the government noted in a report published on Wednesday.

Due to the limited data available, it is not possible to quantify precisely how widespread conversion therapies are in Switzerland. Depending on the individual case, such practices could cause considerable psychological distress, anxiety and depression, and impair self-esteem and social relationships.

+ Zurich plans to ban gay conversion therapies

Conversion therapies aim to change the sexual orientation of lesbian, gay, bisexual or transgender people. The Swiss government clearly rejects and condemns these practices.

How we produce news in English
Translated from German, reviewed by an English Department journalist. 

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SWI swissinfo.ch - a branch of Swiss Broadcasting Corporation SRG SSR