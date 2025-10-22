Swiss government rejects ban on children’s headscarves in schools
The Swiss government does not want to ban schoolgirls from wearing headscarves in public schools. It argues that the current law sufficiently ensures that all girls can take part in school, sports and swimming lessons.
The government examined such a ban after receiving a corresponding mandate from the House of Representatives in 2024. On Wednesday, it wrote in a press release that this is an area within the jurisdiction of the cantons.
In individual cases, cantonal authorities had issued headscarf bans for schoolgirls. This had given the Federal Supreme Court the opportunity to clarify the legal situation. In a landmark ruling in 2015, the court ruled that a general ban on children wearing headscarves in public schools would not be in line with the constitution.
The government also believes that the state, and therefore also public schools, should remain neutral with regard to religious symbols. For these reasons, it is against a general ban on children’s headscarves in schools.
Translated from German by DeepL/jdp
