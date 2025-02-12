Swiss government specifies reconstruction aid in Ukraine

A man walks among the rubble of buildings damaged by Russian shelling, in Kostyantynivka, Donetsk region, eastern Ukraine, on February 6. Keystone

Reconstruction of urban infrastructure, restoration of secure basic services, continuation of emergency aid: these are the goals the Swiss government is pursuing with its aid to Ukraine over the next few years. CHF1.5 billion ($1.65 billion) has been earmarked for this until 2028.

The government and parliament have already decided on the amount of financial support for reconstruction in Ukraine. On Wednesday, the government defined the priorities of the so-called Country Programme 2025 to 2028.

It said the aim is to provide emergency aid, establish a just and sustainable peace and give the population prospects for the future. According to the government, Switzerland wants to work with Ukrainian small and medium-sized businesses (SMEs), for example, to help them integrate into the global market.

In addition to maintaining and developing the private sector, the government is also focusing on rebuilding urban infrastructure and repairing infrastructure damaged or destroyed by the war. It is also supporting the participation of local and regional authorities in the reconstruction process.

The aim is also to support the Ukrainian authorities in providing good quality public services without discrimination or corruption. Where there is war, protection and security remain primary needs.

According to the government, Switzerland is focusing on emergency aid as well as humanitarian demining, the search for and identification of missing people, and the documentation and prosecution of violations of international humanitarian law and human rights. In addition, assistance is to be provided in the search for missing soldiers and civilians.

Billions in aid

The Country Programme marks the start of a 12-year federal support process for reconstruction, reforms and sustainable development in Ukraine. Ambassador Jacques Gerber is responsible for its implementation.

In a first step, he has CHF1.5 billion at his disposal from the international cooperation budget until 2028. Over the next 12 years, a total of CHF5 billion will be made available. The government is also examining other sources of funding for the 2029 to 2036 phase.

