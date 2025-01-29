Swiss vice-chancellor to step down in March

Andrea Arcidiacono, who is spokesperson for the Swiss government, has announced his departure from the Federal Chancellery. Keystone-SDA

Listen to the article Listening the article Toggle language selector Select your language Close English (US)

English (British) Generated with artificial intelligence. Close Share

Six months into his tenure, vice-chancellor and Swiss government spokesperson Andrea Arcidiacono is set to leave the Federal Chancellery at the end of March.

2 minutes

Keystone-SDA Other language: 1 Deutsch de Bundesratssprecher Andrea Arcidiacono verlässt die Bundeskanzlei Original Read more: Bundesratssprecher Andrea Arcidiacono verlässt die Bundeskanzlei

+ Get the most important news from Switzerland in your inbox

The government said Arcidiacono’s departure is voluntary and mainly due to personal reasons.

Federal Chancellor Viktor Rossi and Vice-Chancellor Andrea Arcidiacono informed the Swiss president and other members of the Federal Council, Switzerland’s executive body, of this decision on Wednesday. “The Federal Council thanks Andrea Arcidiacono for his work so far and for continuing until the end of March 2025,” they wrote.

+ What does the Swiss chancellor actually do?

Arcidiacono assumed his role on October 1, 2024, succeeding Ursula Eggenberger, who had stepped in as interim vice-chancellor and Federal Council spokesperson after the sudden death of André Simonazzi. Eggenberger, the head of communications at the Federal Chancellery, will once again serve as interim Federal Council spokesperson from April 1 until a permanent replacement is appointed.

To find a long-term successor, Federal Chancellor Viktor Rossi is forming a search committee. The role of vice-chancellor and Federal Council spokesperson will be advertised publicly in February 2025. Eggenberger is not available to fill the vacancy.

Translated from German with DeepL/sp

How we work This news story has been written and carefully fact-checked by an external editorial team. At SWI swissinfo.ch we select the most relevant news for an international audience and use automatic translation tools such as DeepL to translate it into English. Providing you with automatically translated news gives us the time to write more in-depth articles. If you want to know more about how we work, have a look here, if you want to learn more about how we use technology, click here, and if you have feedback on this news story please write to english@swissinfo.ch.