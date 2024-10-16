Swiss government wants to prohibit ‘revving’ of sports cars
The governing Federal Council has declared a war on 'car posers'. Unnecessary noise from exhaust systems is now to be expressly prohibited.
The federal government wants to include these noise emissions in the list of “noises to be avoided”. To this end, the Federal Council has updated the regulations on avoidable noise pollution accordingly, as announced on Wednesday. The amendment is part of the implementation of a motion from the House of Representatives.
The government wants to tighten the existing sanctions and increase the fine “for leaving the engine running unnecessarily” from CHF60 to CHF80. The introduction of so-called noise speed cameras, on the other hand, has been postponed. Although a pilot project in Geneva has been successful, the creation of the legal basis is “associated with challenges”, it is said.
