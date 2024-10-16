Swiss perspectives in 10 languages
Login
News
Swiss Politics

Swiss government wants to prohibit ‘revving’ of sports cars

Federal Council takes action against so-called car posers
Federal Council takes action against so-called car posers Keystone-SDA
Select your language
Generated with artificial intelligence.
Swiss government wants to prohibit ‘revving’ of sports cars
Listening: Swiss government wants to prohibit ‘revving’ of sports cars

The governing Federal Council has declared a war on 'car posers'. Unnecessary noise from exhaust systems is now to be expressly prohibited.

This content was published on
2 minutes
Keystone-SDA

The federal government wants to include these noise emissions in the list of “noises to be avoided”. To this end, the Federal Council has updated the regulations on avoidable noise pollution accordingly, as announced on Wednesday. The amendment is part of the implementation of a motion from the House of Representatives.

+Get the most important news from Switzerland in your inbox

The government wants to tighten the existing sanctions and increase the fine “for leaving the engine running unnecessarily” from CHF60 to CHF80. The introduction of so-called noise speed cameras, on the other hand, has been postponed. Although a pilot project in Geneva has been successful, the creation of the legal basis is “associated with challenges”, it is said.

Adapted from German by DeepL/ac

This news story has been written and carefully fact-checked by an external editorial team. At SWI swissinfo.ch we select the most relevant news for an international audience and use automatic translation tools such as DeepL to translate it into English. Providing you with automatically translated news gives us the time to write more in-depth articles.

If you want to know more about how we work, have a look here, if you want to learn more about how we use technology, click here, and if you have feedback on this news story please write to english@swissinfo.ch.

Most Read
Swiss Abroad

Most Discussed

More

Debate
Hosted by: Giannis Mavris

What is the future of Swiss neutrality?

Is Swiss neutrality misunderstood? Or has the Swiss model of neutrality now become obsolete?

Join the discussion
215 Likes
155 Comments
View the discussion

More

Debate
Hosted by: Anand Chandrasekhar

Should raw milk sales be banned or should consumers decide?

Swiss food regulations do not allow raw milk to be sold for direct consumption. However, a loophole allows 400 raw milk vending machines to do just that.

Join the discussion
11 Likes
12 Comments
View the discussion

More

Debate
Hosted by: Emilie Ridard

Dear Swiss Abroad, what difficulties did you encounter when your foreign spouse applied for Swiss nationality?

Dear Swiss Abroad, what difficulties did you encounter when your foreign spouse applied for Swiss nationality? Tell us your experiences.

Join the discussion
6 Likes
12 Comments
View the discussion
More Debates

News

EU member states' objections to Swiss exceptions

More

EU member states object to Swiss exceptions

This content was published on There is "no Europe à la carte", declared the deputy prime minister of Luxembourg, where the European Commission is briefing member states on the state of negotiations with Switzerland.

Read more: EU member states object to Swiss exceptions

In compliance with the JTI standards

More: SWI swissinfo.ch certified by the Journalism Trust Initiative

You can find an overview of ongoing debates with our journalists here . Please join us!

If you want to start a conversation about a topic raised in this article or want to report factual errors, email us at english@swissinfo.ch.

SWI swissinfo.ch - a branch of Swiss Broadcasting Corporation SRG SSR

SWI swissinfo.ch - a branch of Swiss Broadcasting Corporation SRG SSR