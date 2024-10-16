Swiss government wants to prohibit ‘revving’ of sports cars

Federal Council takes action against so-called car posers Keystone-SDA

Listen to the article Listening the article Toggle language selector Select your language Close English (US)

English (British) Generated with artificial intelligence. Close Share

The governing Federal Council has declared a war on 'car posers'. Unnecessary noise from exhaust systems is now to be expressly prohibited.

2 minutes

Keystone-SDA

The federal government wants to include these noise emissions in the list of “noises to be avoided”. To this end, the Federal Council has updated the regulations on avoidable noise pollution accordingly, as announced on Wednesday. The amendment is part of the implementation of a motion from the House of Representatives.

+Get the most important news from Switzerland in your inbox

The government wants to tighten the existing sanctions and increase the fine “for leaving the engine running unnecessarily” from CHF60 to CHF80. The introduction of so-called noise speed cameras, on the other hand, has been postponed. Although a pilot project in Geneva has been successful, the creation of the legal basis is “associated with challenges”, it is said.

Adapted from German by DeepL/ac

How we work This news story has been written and carefully fact-checked by an external editorial team. At SWI swissinfo.ch we select the most relevant news for an international audience and use automatic translation tools such as DeepL to translate it into English. Providing you with automatically translated news gives us the time to write more in-depth articles. If you want to know more about how we work, have a look here, if you want to learn more about how we use technology, click here, and if you have feedback on this news story please write to english@swissinfo.ch.