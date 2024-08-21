Switzerland moots import ban on cruelly produced furs

Federal Council wants import ban on furs produced in cruel conditions

The Swiss government is proposing a ban on the import of furs that produced in a cruel conditions along with a prohibition on their trade within Switzerland.

The government is planning to amend the Animal Protection Act accordingly. It submitted its draft for consultation on Wednesday, which will last until November 22.

Parliament is due to make a decision from summer 2025.

The Federal Council intends to submit the amendment to the law as an indirect counter-proposal to the fur initiative. It rejects the initiative itself.

With the ban on trade within Switzerland, the counter-proposal goes further than the initiative, which only provides for a ban on imports, writes the Federal Council.

In future, Swiss stores and online providers will have to clarify the production method when purchasing fur products and provide proof that they were not produced in a way that is cruel to animals.

Translated from German by DeepL/mga

