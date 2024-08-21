Swiss perspectives in 10 languages
Login
News
Swiss Politics

Switzerland moots import ban on cruelly produced furs

Federal Council wants import ban on furs produced in cruel conditions
Federal Council wants import ban on furs produced in cruel conditions Keystone-SDA
Select your language
Generated with artificial intelligence.
Switzerland moots import ban on cruelly produced furs
Listening: Switzerland moots import ban on cruelly produced furs

The Swiss government is proposing a ban on the import of furs that produced in a cruel conditions along with a prohibition on their trade within Switzerland.

This content was published on
2 minutes
Keystone-SDA

+ Get the most important news from Switzerland in your inbox

The government is planning to amend the Animal Protection Act accordingly. It submitted its draft for consultation on Wednesday, which will last until November 22.

+ Animal protection or religious freedom?

Parliament is due to make a decision from summer 2025.

The Federal Council intends to submit the amendment to the law as an indirect counter-proposal to the fur initiative. It rejects the initiative itself.

With the ban on trade within Switzerland, the counter-proposal goes further than the initiative, which only provides for a ban on imports, writes the Federal Council.

More

In future, Swiss stores and online providers will have to clarify the production method when purchasing fur products and provide proof that they were not produced in a way that is cruel to animals.

Translated from German by DeepL/mga

This news story has been written and carefully fact-checked by an external editorial team. At SWI swissinfo.ch we select the most relevant news for an international audience and use automatic translation tools such as DeepL to translate it into English. Providing you with automatically translated news gives us the time to write more in-depth articles.

If you want to know more about how we work, have a look here, if you want to learn more about how we use technology, click here, and if you have feedback on this news story please write to english@swissinfo.ch.

Most Read
Swiss Abroad

Most Discussed

More

Debate
Hosted by: Domhnall O'Sullivan

What do you think Switzerland’s Alain Berset can bring to the Council of Europe?

The former interior minister is to become the first Swiss Secretary General of the Council of Europe – which issues should his five-year term focus on?

Join the discussion
43 Likes
43 Comments
View the discussion

More

Debate
Hosted by: Thomas Stephens

‘No kids’ holidays are booming in Switzerland. Blatant discrimination or a stroke of genius?

Canny tourist operators have realised that many people will pay a premium to remove kids from their holidays. What does this say about society?

Join the discussion
60 Likes
35 Comments
View the discussion

More

Debate
Hosted by: Katy Romy

What can be done to protect biodiversity in your country?

Swiss voters are set to decide on a people’s initiative calling for better protection of ecosystems in the country. Have your say on the September 22 vote.

Join the discussion
12 Likes
15 Comments
View the discussion
More Debates

News

In compliance with the JTI standards

More: SWI swissinfo.ch certified by the Journalism Trust Initiative

You can find an overview of ongoing debates with our journalists here . Please join us!

If you want to start a conversation about a topic raised in this article or want to report factual errors, email us at english@swissinfo.ch.

SWI swissinfo.ch - a branch of Swiss Broadcasting Corporation SRG SSR

SWI swissinfo.ch - a branch of Swiss Broadcasting Corporation SRG SSR