Swiss army to invest in military equipment and decommission Patrouille Suisse jets 

Federal Council wants to upgrade the army with a 1.7 billion franc package

The Swiss army is set to spend CHF1.5 billion ($1.7 billion) on new armaments soon. Additionally, CHF185 million will go towards upgrading troop accommodation. The 2025 Armed Forces Dispatch also plans to bring an end to the current Patrouille Suisse.

On Wednesday, the Swiss government approved the latest proposal to modernise the armed forces. Parliament will make the final decision. The plan involves commitment credits totalling around CHF1.7 billion, according to the announcement.

The Federal Council, Switzerland’s executive body, has identified significant capability gaps in command and control, networking, intelligence, sensors, ground operations and cyberspace. To address these issues, the government plans to allocate around CHF1.5 billion through the Armaments Programme 2025.

The government is once again proposing the complete decommissioning of the F-5 Tiger fleet in the 2025 Armed Forces Dispatch. Flight operations are set to end by late 2027. This means Patrouille Suisse will lose its current aircraft. The defence ministry is still considering whether the aerobatic squadron can continue with a different type of aircraft.

