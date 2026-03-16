Swiss government warns against capping population at 10 million

Federal Council warns against "No 10 million Swiss" initiative Keystone-SDA

The Swiss government, together with the cantons and labour unions, has warned against the popular initiative "No to ten million Switzerland".

Listen to the article Listening the article Toggle language selector Select your language Close English (US)

English (British) Generated with artificial intelligence. Close Share

2 minutes

Keystone-SDA Other language: 1 Deutsch de Bundesrat warnt vor “Keine 10-Millionen-Schweiz”-Initiative Original Read more: Bundesrat warnt vor “Keine 10-Millionen-Schweiz”-Initiative

+Get the most important news from Switzerland in your inbox

They argue the proposal would jeopardise Switzerland’s prosperity, security and humanitarian tradition. Switzerland relies heavily on foreign workers, who represented a third of the total workforce in the country at the end of 2022.

The initiative could force the country to terminate its free-movement accord with the European Union if the threshold is approached.

On Monday in Bern, Justice Minister Beat Jans warned that an end to the free movement of persons would jeopardise the bilateral approach and exacerbate staff shortages. He appeared together with representatives of the cantons, employers and trade unions.

Participation in the Schengen and Dublin agreements would also be jeopardised. The Schengen/Dublin cooperation facilitates close cooperation between the EU Member States and the associated States in border, justice, police, visa and asylum-related matters.

The police would lose access to search databases. In addition, Switzerland would face more asylum applications and costs in the hundreds of millions.

More

More Swiss Politics Swiss voters to decide on population cap and civilian service reform This content was published on Swiss voters will decide on a 10‑million population cap and a reform of civilian service on June 14. Read more: Swiss voters to decide on population cap and civilian service reform

Nationwide vote

The “No to ten million Switzerland” initiative, put forward by the right-wing Swiss People’s Party, seeks to cap the country’s permanent resident population at ten million by 2050. Under the proposal, the government and parliament would be required to act as soon as the population exceeds 9.5 million.

Swiss voters will vote on the initiative on June 14.

Join the debate:

External Content

Translated from German by AI/jdp

How we work We select the most relevant news for an international audience and use automatic translation tools to translate them into English. A journalist then reviews the translation for clarity and accuracy before publication. Providing you with automatically translated news gives us the time to write more in-depth articles. The news stories we select have been written and carefully fact-checked by an external editorial team from news agencies such as Bloomberg or Keystone. If you have any questions about how we work, write to us at english@swissinfo.ch.

External Content

Related Stories Popular Stories