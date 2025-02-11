Swiss perspectives in 10 languages
Swiss government minister proposes AI summit in Switzerland

Government minister Albert Rösti proposes AI summit in Switzerland while in Paris. Keystone-SDA
During his participation in the AI Action Summit in Paris, Swiss government minister Albert Rösti proposed holding a summit on artificial intelligence in Switzerland. This could take place in Geneva in 2026, Rösti said at a media conference.

This content was published on
2 minutes
Keystone-SDA

However, Rösti told journalists at the Swiss embassy in Paris on Tuesday that the federal government still had to discuss the matter. “We need to discuss it in the government, but it would be a good thing to position Switzerland with its universities and companies,” said the head of the Federal Department of the Environment, Transport, Energy and Communications (DETEC).

Artificial intelligence offers enormous opportunities for society and the economy. In order to exploit these, the technological, geopolitical and societal risks associated with AI must be addressed in an appropriate and comprehensive manner, he continued.

Rösti also met with French Transport Minister Philippe Tabarot in Paris on the sidelines of the AI Action Summit. Rösti and Tabarot signed two declarations of intent on the strategic development of Franco-Swiss rail links.

