Swiss security strategy will prioritise cyberdefence and NATO cooperation

The Swiss government has identified defense against hybrid attacks and cooperation with NATO and neighbouring countries as the main priorities of its Security Strategy 2025. The aim is to reduce vulnerabilities and increase Switzerland's defensive capabilities.

Thirdly, the aforementioned priorities should also help to preserve Switzerland’s sovereignty and increase its room for maneuver, the government announced on Friday.

In particular, the governing Federal Council wants to improve Switzerland’s ability to defend itself against cyber attacks, influence operations, disinformation and sabotage. The aim is to ensure the functionality of critical infrastructure sectors in the event of disruptions and to increase society’s robustness against such threats.

In the area of cooperation, the main aim is to strengthen interoperability in the defence sector. This should be done in consideration of and within the framework of neutrality obligations, the report continued.

In addition to these two priorities, the strategy should also show how Switzerland intends to counter the threat to internal security posed by violent extremism, terrorism and organised crime. The strategy is to be definitively adopted by the end of 2025.

