Switzerland sets up task force against foreign criminals

Generated with artificial intelligence.
The government and cantons are setting up a task force to deal with foreign nationals and asylum seekers who are serious criminals. The aim is to consistently detain such offenders and enforce deportations, according to the State Secretariat for Migration.

This content was published on
2 minutes
Keystone-SDA

The Asylum Committee of the federal government, cantons, cities and municipalities has approved the pilot project initiated by the Conference of Cantonal Justice and Police Directors, as the State Secretariat for Migration (SEM) announced on Friday. At the same time, the legal provisions for the detention of such persons with a view to deportation are being reviewed. The aim is to simplify such detentions.

The cantons and the SEM report asylum seekers and foreign nationals who have repeatedly committed criminal offences, who are the subject of an alert for criminal offences upon entering Switzerland or who are being detained pending deportation to the task force.

Adapted from German by DeepL/ac

How we work

We select the most relevant news for an international audience and use automatic translation tools such as DeepL to translate them into English. A journalist then briefly reviews the translation for clarity and accuracy before publication. Providing you with automatically translated news gives us the time to write more in-depth articles. The news stories we select have been written and carefully fact-checked by an external editorial team.

Did you find this explanation helpful? Please fill out the short survey on this page to help us understand your needs.

