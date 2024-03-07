Federal passwords and classified information stolen in 2023 cyberattack

More than 9,000 ‘data objects’ were stolen in the attack in May 2023, more than half of which contained sensitive information. KEYSTONE/© KEYSTONE / LAURENT GILLIERON

Personal data, technical and classified information, and passwords were stolen from the federal administration and published on the darknet following a cyberattack on the company Xplain last year.

1 minute

Keystone-SDA

More than 9,000 ‘data objects’ were stolen in May 2023, more than half of which contained sensitive information, according to the National Cyber Security Centre (NCSC) – and four ‘objects’ contained readable passwords.

More

More Explainer: how vulnerable is Switzerland to cyber-attacks? This content was published on Cyberattacks are a growing headache for governments and companies around the world. Switzerland is no exception. Read more: Explainer: how vulnerable is Switzerland to cyber-attacks?

The administrative division of the the justice ministry accounted for 95% of the stolen federal data, while the defence ministry accounted for a further three percentage points. Other departments were “only marginally affected in terms of volume”, the NCSC said in a report on Thursday. It did not explain how the data was accessed, this will be clarified as part of the ongoing investigation ordered by the government in August, the NCSC added.

Adapted from German by DeepL/kp/amva

How we work This news story has been written and carefully fact-checked by an external editorial team. At SWI swissinfo.ch we select the most relevant news for an international audience and use automatic translation tools such as DeepL to translate it into English. Providing you with automatically translated news gives us the time to write more in-depth articles. If you want to know more about how we work, have a look here, and if you have feedback on this news story please write to english@swissinfo.ch.

External Content Your subscription could not be saved. Please try again. Almost finished… We need to confirm your email address. To complete the subscription process, please click the link in the email we just sent you. Daily news Get the most important news from Switzerland in your inbox. Daily Email The SBC Privacy Policy provides additional information on how your data is processed. I consent to the use of my data for the SWI swissinfo.ch newsletter. Subscribe

In compliance with the JTI standards More: SWI swissinfo.ch certified by the Journalism Trust Initiative