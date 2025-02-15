Swiss perspectives in 10 languages
Login
News
Swiss Politics

Swiss statistical office cuts services amid budget constraints

Federal Statistical Office must restrict services
Federal Statistical Office must restrict services Keystone-SDA
Select your language
Generated with artificial intelligence.
Swiss statistical office cuts services amid budget constraints
Listening: Swiss statistical office cuts services amid budget constraints

The Swiss Federal Statistical Office (FSO) is having to cut back on services due to budget constraints. In order to continue fulfilling its mandate and at the same time balance the budget, a savings programme has been drawn up, the Federal Statistical Office announced.

This content was published on
2 minutes
Keystone-SDA

+Get the most important news from Switzerland in your inbox

The cost-cutting measures adopted by Parliament in recent years will impact the budget of the FSO by a total of CHF7.4 million ($8.2 million) in 2024 and 2025, according to a press release issued on Friday. This is based on an annual budget of around CHF180 million.

Furthermore, additional, unfunded tasks have been transferred to the FSO in recent years. These have resulted in costs totaling CHF13 million per year. At the same time, the structural deficit has risen as a result of the sharp increase in expenditure, particularly in the IT sector.

The savings program that has been drawn up therefore includes a series of internal measures that the Office has already implemented – including the waiving of salary adjustments, the restriction of new hires, cuts in procurement and the discontinuation of certain statistical publications. However, further measures are still necessary that will have an impact on the FSO’s services, the statement continued.

Adapted from German by DeepL/jdp

This news story has been written and carefully fact-checked by an external editorial team. At SWI swissinfo.ch we select the most relevant news for an international audience and use automatic translation tools such as DeepL to translate it into English. Providing you with automatically translated news gives us the time to write more in-depth articles.

If you want to know more about how we work, have a look here, if you want to learn more about how we use technology, click here, and if you have feedback on this news story please write to english@swissinfo.ch.

Most Read
Swiss Abroad

Most Discussed

More

Debate
Hosted by: Katy Romy

How important are Swiss-EU bilateral agreements for Swiss nationals living abroad?

What are the pros and cons of the new agreement between Bern and Brussels? How might it affect your life?

Join the discussion
63 Likes
22 Comments
View the discussion

More

Debate
Hosted by: Kaoru Uda

Should nations spend more on foreign aid or are cutbacks justified?

Many countries are cutting back on foreign aid and Switzerland is among them. Do you think it is justified?

Join the discussion
1 Likes
8 Comments
View the discussion

More

Debate
Hosted by: Katy Romy

Should the Swiss economy be adapted to the planet’s ecological limits?

What are your thoughts on the "environmental responsibility initiative" that will be decided on February 9, 2025.

Join the discussion
144 Likes
59 Comments
View the discussion
More Debates

News

Precious metals stolen from watch supplier in Le Locle

More

Thieves steal precious metals from Swiss watchmaker

This content was published on Thieves raided the factory of the Swiss watch supplier Werthanor in Le Locle in northwestern Switzerland on Thursday morning. They fled across the border to France with precious metals.

Read more: Thieves steal precious metals from Swiss watchmaker

In compliance with the JTI standards

More: SWI swissinfo.ch certified by the Journalism Trust Initiative

You can find an overview of ongoing debates with our journalists here . Please join us!

If you want to start a conversation about a topic raised in this article or want to report factual errors, email us at english@swissinfo.ch.

SWI swissinfo.ch - a branch of Swiss Broadcasting Corporation SRG SSR

SWI swissinfo.ch - a branch of Swiss Broadcasting Corporation SRG SSR