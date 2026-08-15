The Swiss voice in the world since 1935
Personal feed

Sign in to add topics to your feed.

Sign in now
Bookmarks

Sign in to add articles to your saved list.

Sign in now
Demographics
Culture
Future of Work
History
Top stories
See all Swiss identity stories
Debate
See all debates
Newsletter
See all newsletters
Swiss abroad community
Swiss politics
Votes
Moving abroad
Swiss oddities
Top stories
See all Swiss abroad stories
Stay in touch with Switzerland
News
Swiss Politics

Swiss financial regulator warns over rising cyber attacks and AI risks

Cyber attacks have risen significantly, according to Marlene Amstad, chair of the FINMA's board of directors.
Cyber attacks have risen significantly, according to Marlene Amstad, chair of the FINMA's board of directors. Keystone-SDA

The Swiss Financial Market Supervisory Authority (FINMA) has warned banks and insurers about the growing risks posed by artificial intelligence and cyber threats.

Select your language
Generated with artificial intelligence.
Swiss financial regulator warns over rising cyber attacks and AI risks
Listening: Swiss financial regulator warns over rising cyber attacks and AI risks
This content was published on
2 minutes
Keystone-SDA

Cyber attacks have risen significantly, according to Marlene Amstad, chair of the FINMA’s board of directors.

“We are seeing a marked increase in cyber attacks – amounting to a third – across all the financial institutions we supervise,” the 58-year-old told Finanz und Wirtschaft in an interview published on Saturday.

Asked whether advanced AI models developed by companies such as OpenAI and Anthropic pose a threat to UBS, given its extensive international exposure, the executive said the risks extend far beyond any single institution.

More
Cyberattack on the Federal Office for Information Technology’s SharePoint server

More

Swiss federal IT office hit by cyberattack

This content was published on Following a cyberattack on the SharePoint servers operated by the Federal Office for Information Technology and Telecommunications, access via the internet has been blocked for people outside the federal administration.

Read more: Swiss federal IT office hit by cyberattack

“The threat posed by highly developed AI affects the entire sector,” she said. To reduce the risks of a systemic collapse, FINMA has placed direct responsibility on the banks. They bear the responsibility and must keep their operational risks under control at all times, particularly those linked to third-party providers, said Amstad, who is also a professor at the University of Bern.

The main challenge is speed. “We must be quick enough to keep pace with technological development,” she added, noting that FINMA is enhancing its internal AI applications and stepping up international cooperation.

+ Almost one attack a day reported on critical Swiss infrastructures

Amstad also warned that industry and the authorities must also prepare for emerging technologies such as quantum computers, which, although still in the development phase, could have “major implications for the security” of the financial system.

How we produce English news
Translated from Italian, reviewed by an English Department journalist. 

External Content

Related Stories

Popular Stories

News

In compliance with the JTI standards

More: SWI swissinfo.ch certified by the Journalism Trust Initiative

You can find an overview of ongoing debates with our journalists here . Please join us!

If you want to start a conversation about a topic raised in this article or want to report factual errors, email us at english@swissinfo.ch.

SWI swissinfo.ch - a branch of Swiss Broadcasting Corporation SRG SSR

SWI swissinfo.ch - a branch of Swiss Broadcasting Corporation SRG SSR