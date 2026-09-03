Former Swiss president Viola Amherd to attend King Harald’s funeral

In 2024, as Swiss president Amherd travelled to Norway, where she met King Harald V. Keystone-SDA

Former defence minister Viola Amherd will attend the funeral of King Harald V of Norway as Switzerland’s official representative.

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Keystone-SDA Other language: 1 Italiano it Ex consigliera federale Viola Amherd partecipa a funerali re Harald Original Read more: Ex consigliera federale Viola Amherd partecipa a funerali re Harald

The ceremony will take place on September 9 in Oslo, with royal families and guests from Switzerland and abroad expected to attend.

When asked by the Keystone-SDA news agency, the Federal Chancellery confirmed that Amherd will attend the funeral of King Harald V. In 2024, as Swiss president she travelled to Norway, where she met the monarch.

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The last time the Norwegian monarch visited Switzerland, together with his wife Sonja, was in 2006. The then-President of the Confederation, Moritz Leuenberger, received the couple.

Close Swiss-Norwegian ties

Switzerland maintains close ties with Norway. Both countries are members of the European Free Trade Association (EFTA), but not of the European Union. The two states also share similarities regarding neutrality and regularly act as mediators in global conflicts.

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The Swedish royal family and King Frederik of Denmark with his wife Mary will also attend the funeral service scheduled for next Wednesday. King Willem-Alexander, Queen Maxima and Crown Princess Amalia will be travelling from The Netherlands. According to reports by the Norwegian broadcaster NRK, King Philippe and Queen Mathilde will be attending the ceremony from Belgium. The Japanese Crown Prince and Princess are also expected to be present.

According to NRK, several European heads of state have also already confirmed their attendance, including Germany’s Frank-Walter Steinmeier.

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Translated from Italian, reviewed by an English Department journalist

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