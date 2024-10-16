Cross-border shopping to be taxed at lower threshold

As of January 1, 2025 purchases above CHF150 made across the Swiss border will be subject to VAT when imported.

Keystone-SDA Other language: 1 Deutsch de Ab 2025 sinkt die Freigrenze für private Einkäufe im Ausland Original Read more: Ab 2025 sinkt die Freigrenze für private Einkäufe im Ausland

The Federal Council has decided to lower the current VAT-free shopping limit after prodding by parliament. This means that from 2025, travellers – often Swiss looking for bargains in neighbouring France, Germany and Italy – will be able to import goods for private use tax-free up to a total value of CHF150 per person per day. Today, the upper limit is CHF300 per person per day.

According to the Federal Council, it is conceivable that purchasing behaviour will change with a lower tax-free limit. However, it is not possible to say whether people will buy less or fewer goods at a time and more often. Nor is it possible to assess whether the goods brought home are taxed correctly.

In the consultation process, the majority of cantons and business representatives as well as several political parties welcomed the proposed move, writes the Federal Council. The government does not have information on the number of additional customs clearances required as a result of the harsher taxation, nor can it quantify the additional revenue.

Private individuals can use the QuickZollExternal link customs clearance app to independently declare their goods for import and pay any duties directly via the app. The standard VAT rate of 8.1% is charged in each case.

However, anyone wishing to clear customs at the reduced rate for everyday goods must go to customs or complete customs clearance in writing using a registration box. Independent customs clearance via app at the reduced rate is expected to be possible from 2026, according to the press release.

