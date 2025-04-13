The Swiss voice in the world since 1935
News
Swiss Politics

Geneva on track to become the largest ‘equalisation’ contributor ever

In the wake of its good public finance performance - surplus of CHF541 million ($663 million) in 2024 - the canton of Geneva is set to become the largest contributor to intercantonal financial equalisation in 2028, according to Le Matin Dimanche.

This would be a first since the mechanism was introduced in its new version in 2008. According to the latest forecasts by the BAK Economics institute, Geneva is expected to overtake Zug and Zurich in three years’ time, reaching a payment amount of CHF602 million (equalisation is calculated with a four-year delay).

Contacted by the Sunday newspaper, state councillor and head of finance Nathalie Fontanet emphasises, however, that the figure is not yet final. The next BAK forecast, due in May, should allow the figures to be refined.

Thanks to strong tax revenues from legal persons, Geneva’s accounts closed much more favourably than expected last year: a deficit of CHF 48 million was estimated in the budget. By way of comparison, Ticino ended the year in the red by EUR 72 million (a deficit of EUR 131 million was budgeted).

Translated from Italian by DeepL/ds

