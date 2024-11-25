Swiss perspectives in 10 languages
Login
News
Swiss Politics

Switzerland asked to take measures against corruption risks

Greco recommends Switzerland take measures against corruption risks
Greco recommends Switzerland take measures against corruption risks Keystone-SDA
Select your language
Generated with artificial intelligence.
Switzerland asked to take measures against corruption risks
Listening: Switzerland asked to take measures against corruption risks

Switzerland has received good marks from the group of states against corruption (GRECO) but some weaknesses were flagged.

This content was published on
2 minutes
Keystone-SDA

Compared to other countries, the influence of interest groups is poorly regulated, noted the Council of Europe’s anti-corruption body. The report, which was published by the Federal Office of Justice (FOJ) on Monday, examines corruption risks among high-ranking officials such as members of the government and their staff, as well as employees of customs, border guards and the federal police.

+Get the most important news from Switzerland in your inbox

GRECO considers the transparency of the legislative process at federal level to be exemplary. Thanks to the consultation procedures, draft legislation is discussed publicly at an early stage.

However, GRECO sees room for improvement in the rules on recusal in the governing Federal Council. According to a statement from the FOJ, it recommends making it public when a member of the government recuses themselves from a decision. GRECO has made a total of 15 recommendations for Switzerland.

Adapted from German by DeepL/ac

This news story has been written and carefully fact-checked by an external editorial team. At SWI swissinfo.ch we select the most relevant news for an international audience and use automatic translation tools such as DeepL to translate it into English. Providing you with automatically translated news gives us the time to write more in-depth articles.

If you want to know more about how we work, have a look here, if you want to learn more about how we use technology, click here, and if you have feedback on this news story please write to english@swissinfo.ch.

Most Read
Swiss Abroad

Most Discussed

More

Debate
Hosted by: Giannis Mavris

What is the future of Swiss neutrality?

Is Swiss neutrality misunderstood? Or has the Swiss model of neutrality now become obsolete?

Join the discussion
335 Likes
233 Comments
View the discussion

More

Debate
Hosted by: Anand Chandrasekhar

Should raw milk sales be banned or should consumers decide?

Swiss food regulations do not allow raw milk to be sold for direct consumption. However, a loophole allows 400 raw milk vending machines to do just that.

Join the discussion
94 Likes
62 Comments
View the discussion

More

Debate
Hosted by: Zeno Zoccatelli

Have you ever heard anything peculiar about Switzerland that you found interesting?

Is there anything peculiar related to Switzerland that has caught your interest? Share it with us, and we might feature it in an article!

Join the discussion
6 Likes
5 Comments
View the discussion
More Debates

News

Robin named bird of the year 2025

More

Robin named Swiss Bird of the Year 2025

This content was published on The Swiss public has named the robin as Bird of the Year 2025. With its familiar red breast and distinctive song, the robin is one of the most common bird species in Switzerland, found in gardens and forests.

Read more: Robin named Swiss Bird of the Year 2025
Large-scale police operation in Geneva - neighborhood cordoned off

More

Geneva police investigate suspected parcel bomb

This content was published on Geneva police carried out a major operation in the east of the city on Monday, following reports that a parcel bomb had exploded in an apartment building and injured one person.

Read more: Geneva police investigate suspected parcel bomb

In compliance with the JTI standards

More: SWI swissinfo.ch certified by the Journalism Trust Initiative

You can find an overview of ongoing debates with our journalists here . Please join us!

If you want to start a conversation about a topic raised in this article or want to report factual errors, email us at english@swissinfo.ch.

SWI swissinfo.ch - a branch of Swiss Broadcasting Corporation SRG SSR

SWI swissinfo.ch - a branch of Swiss Broadcasting Corporation SRG SSR