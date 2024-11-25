Switzerland asked to take measures against corruption risks

Switzerland has received good marks from the group of states against corruption (GRECO) but some weaknesses were flagged.

Compared to other countries, the influence of interest groups is poorly regulated, noted the Council of Europe’s anti-corruption body. The report, which was published by the Federal Office of Justice (FOJ) on Monday, examines corruption risks among high-ranking officials such as members of the government and their staff, as well as employees of customs, border guards and the federal police.

GRECO considers the transparency of the legislative process at federal level to be exemplary. Thanks to the consultation procedures, draft legislation is discussed publicly at an early stage.

However, GRECO sees room for improvement in the rules on recusal in the governing Federal Council. According to a statement from the FOJ, it recommends making it public when a member of the government recuses themselves from a decision. GRECO has made a total of 15 recommendations for Switzerland.

