Swiss healthcare stakeholders want to save CHF300 million

They set themselves this target at a roundtable discussion on cost-cutting measures.
The CHF300 million corresponds to around 1% of the premium money, Health Minister Elisabeth Baume-Schneider told the media on Monday after the meeting in Bern. The roundtable would meet twice a year in future, she said, explaining that it was extremely important to have all stakeholders at the table and to take joint responsibility.
The roundtable does not want a revolution, said Baume-Schneider. The stakeholders want to work together to achieve improvements in the system and eliminate duplication, for example, she said. At the same time, the quality of care should be maintained.
If no agreement could be reached, Baume-Schneider said she would take action. In such cases, she would either make decisions or submit proposals to the government.
