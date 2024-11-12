Swiss healthcare stakeholders want to save CHF300 million

Swiss perspectives in 10 languages
Health Minister Elisabeth Baume-Schneider said healthcare stakeholders want to save around CHF300 million. Keystone-SDA
The main players in the Swiss healthcare sector want to save around CHF300 million ($340 million) in healthcare costs a year from 2026.

They set themselves this target at a roundtable discussion on cost-cutting measures.

The CHF300 million corresponds to around 1% of the premium money, Health Minister Elisabeth Baume-Schneider told the media on Monday after the meeting in Bern. The roundtable would meet twice a year in future, she said, explaining that it was extremely important to have all stakeholders at the table and to take joint responsibility.

The roundtable does not want a revolution, said Baume-Schneider. The stakeholders want to work together to achieve improvements in the system and eliminate duplication, for example, she said. At the same time, the quality of care should be maintained.

If no agreement could be reached, Baume-Schneider said she would take action. In such cases, she would either make decisions or submit proposals to the government.

