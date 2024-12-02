Immigration polarises Swiss opinions particularly strongly

Some 70% of respondents feel that social cohesion has declined in recent years. More than half of the population would like to see immigration restricted, the thinktank Pro Futuris of the Swiss Society for the Common Good and the Mercator Foundation said on Monday. A large proportion of Swiss people have strong antipathies towards those who advocate easing immigration.
More than half of the electorate believe that restrictions on individual freedom are necessary to combat pandemics. A quarter reject such restrictions, the report continued.
The public is emotionally polarised the least when it comes to the structure of the welfare state, equality for women and the protection of sexual minorities. The population attaches great importance to the welfare state and equality. “More people want an expansion than a reduction of welfare state benefits, even at the cost of higher taxes,” wrote Pro Futuris.
On average, voters from the right-wing Swiss People’s Party and the left-wing Social Democratic Party are more emotional, polarised and show antipathy towards the opposing position. Similarly, older generations and politically active people tend to be strongly emotionally polarised.
According to the survey, conducted in German-speaking and French-speaking Switzerland, people who are involved in voluntary work and have a high level of trust in the government and media are less emotionally polarised.
People’s Party voters consider themselves the least willing to compromise compared to other party voters. According to the survey, younger people are the most willing to compromise.
Translated from German by DeepL/ts
This news story has been written and carefully fact-checked by an external editorial team. At SWI swissinfo.ch we select the most relevant news for an international audience and use automatic translation tools such as DeepL to translate it into English. Providing you with automatically translated news gives us the time to write more in-depth articles.
If you want to know more about how we work, have a look here, if you want to learn more about how we use technology, click here, and if you have feedback on this news story please write to english@swissinfo.ch.
Most Read Swiss Abroad
More
November 24, 2024 votes: the results from across Switzerland
Swiss corruption case involving Trafigura and former executive opens
This content was published on
Trafigura and three other defendants including a former board member go on trial over the alleged payment of bribes to an Angolan oil official for oil deals in a landmark case that opens on Monday.
You can find an overview of ongoing debates with our journalists here . Please join us!
If you want to start a conversation about a topic raised in this article or want to report factual errors, email us at english@swissinfo.ch.