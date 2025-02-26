Swiss defence ministry files criminal complaint over resignation leaks

The Swiss defence ministry has filed a criminal complaint against unidentified individuals after leaks about the resignations of the army and intelligence chiefs.

The leaks on Tuesday about the resignations sparked strong reactions in Bern.

Swiss Defence Minister Viola Amherd’s team confirmed to the Keystone-SDA news agency on Wednesday a report from the newspaper Blick.

On Tuesday, the Neue Zürcher Zeitung (NZZ) disclosed the resignations of army chief Thomas Süssli and the head of the Federal Intelligence Service (FIS), Christian Dussey, citing well-informed sources.

On the same day, Priska Seiler Graf, chairwoman of the Security Committee of the House of Representatives, stated that this leak likely breached official secrecy.

