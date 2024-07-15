Swiss perspectives in 10 languages
Login
News
Swiss Politics

Initiative launched against excessively high Swiss rents

Tenants' association plans popular initiative against excessively high rents
Tenants' association plans popular initiative against excessively high rents Keystone-SDA

The Swiss Tenants' Association has launched a popular initiative against excessively high rents. The initiative aims to enshrine the principle of cost rent and ban market elements from tenancy law. It also provides for automatic rent control.

This content was published on
2 minutes
Keystone-SDA

Check out our selection of newsletters. Subscribe here.

In future, landlords should no longer be able to increase rents with reference to local or neighborhood custom, the association’s president Michael Töngi told the Swiss News Agency Keystone-SDA. He confirmed information from the NZZ am Sonntag.

The tenants’ association adopted the initiative text. It was submitted to the Federal Chancellery for preliminary examination.

+ ‘Myth’ of spiking Swiss rents comes under scrutiny

The initiative also provides for automatic and regular rent controls. If the initiative is implemented, the legislator would have to clarify by whom, when and how exactly. Tenants are often left to their own devices in the event of disputes, according to the tenants’ association. Many are unable to follow through with the process or do not want to risk a dispute as they are dependent on the landlord.

Translated from German by DeepL/ts

This news story has been written and carefully fact-checked by an external editorial team. At SWI swissinfo.ch we select the most relevant news for an international audience and use automatic translation tools such as DeepL to translate it into English. Providing you with automatically translated news gives us the time to write more in-depth articles.

If you want to know more about how we work, have a look here, if you want to learn more about how we use technology, click here, and if you have feedback on this news story please write to english@swissinfo.ch.

Most Read
Swiss Abroad

Most Discussed

More

Debate
Hosted by: Domhnall O'Sullivan

What do you think Switzerland’s Alain Berset can bring to the Council of Europe?

The former interior minister is to become the first Swiss Secretary General of the Council of Europe – which issues should his five-year term focus on?

Join the discussion
35 Likes
30 Comments
View the discussion

More

Debate
Hosted by: Simon Bradley

Are you trying to avoid news? Why?

Are you very interested in news or a “news avoider”? Why do you think overall interest in news is falling? Have your say on the issue here.

Join the discussion
46 Likes
55 Comments
View the discussion

More

Debate
Hosted by: Amal Mekki

How is your country dealing with the return of stolen artifacts? 

Western nations like Switzerland often have to deal with the process of recovering or returning looted artifacts which have been illegally imported. What’s the situation like in your country?

Join the discussion
5 Likes
15 Comments
View the discussion
More Debates

News

russian embassy in bern

More

Swiss prosecutors investigate suspected Russian spy

This content was published on The Office of the Attorney General (OAG) is looking into a Russian agent and two others suspected of violating several laws. One arrest warrant has been issued.

Read more: Swiss prosecutors investigate suspected Russian spy

In compliance with the JTI standards

More: SWI swissinfo.ch certified by the Journalism Trust Initiative

You can find an overview of ongoing debates with our journalists here . Please join us!

If you want to start a conversation about a topic raised in this article or want to report factual errors, email us at english@swissinfo.ch.

SWI swissinfo.ch - a branch of Swiss Broadcasting Corporation SRG SSR

SWI swissinfo.ch - a branch of Swiss Broadcasting Corporation SRG SSR