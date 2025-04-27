Swiss canton elects first woman council chief

Angela Koller will succeed Roland Inauen as Landammann (equivalent to mayor) and director of education following the council vote on Saturday.
Angela Koller prevailed against three competitors. While two of them received significantly fewer votes, it was closer between Koller and the candidate of the important cantonal trade association. In the end, however, Koller also prevailed against Pius Federer.
More
More
Appenzell Inner Rhodes: the last Swiss canton to give women the vote in 1991
This content was published on
While women in Switzerland were allowed to vote in 1971, those of canton Appenzell Inner Rhodes had to wait until 1990.
She is a lawyer and has been a politician on the cantonal council for several years. Like Inauen, she is a member of the influential Appenzell Employees’ Association. She will initially take over the office of standing mayor.
Roland Dähler (Department of Economic Affairs), who is currently a member of the Ethics Committee, was elected as the governing Landammann. The two cantonal officials alternate every two years as governing Landammann and standing Landammann.
More
The long road to women’s suffrage in Switzerland
Swiss women had to wait until 1971 until they got the right to vote. Why did it take so long?
We select the most relevant news for an international audience and use automatic translation tools such as DeepL to translate them into English. A journalist then briefly reviews the translation for clarity and accuracy before publication. Providing you with automatically translated news gives us the time to write more in-depth articles. The news stories we select have been written and carefully fact-checked by an external editorial team from news agencies such as Bloomberg or Keystone.
Did you find this explanation helpful? Please fill out the short survey below to help us understand your needs.
You can find an overview of ongoing debates with our journalists here . Please join us!
If you want to start a conversation about a topic raised in this article or want to report factual errors, email us at english@swissinfo.ch.