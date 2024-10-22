Swiss perspectives in 10 languages
Login
News
Swiss Politics

Swiss intelligence service faces more and more threats

Intelligence service is confronted with more and more threats
FIS director Christian Dussey has more and more threats to deal with. Keystone-SDA

Switzerland is significantly less secure than it was just a few years ago, the intelligence service writes in its latest situation report. Foreign states are increasingly conducting espionage and propaganda from Switzerland, and the threat of terrorism has intensified.

This content was published on
2 minutes
Keystone-SDA

+Get the most important news from Switzerland in your inbox

Since the beginning of 2024, the Federal Intelligence Service (FIS) has registered an intensified international dynamic among jihadist actors, according to the annual report published on Tuesday.

There has been an increase in the radicalisation of minors. This takes place online, in a short space of time and can lead to the perpetration of a terrorist attack. Jewish and Israeli interests in particular remain exposed, including in Switzerland.

+ The political attacks which shook Switzerland

According to the FIS, there is also a “multitude of threats”. These include Russian influence activities, espionage, the proliferation of weapons and violent right-wing and left-wing extremism. The current FIS situation radar covers a total of 48 topics.

Translated from German by DeepL/ts

This news story has been written and carefully fact-checked by an external editorial team. At SWI swissinfo.ch we select the most relevant news for an international audience and use automatic translation tools such as DeepL to translate it into English. Providing you with automatically translated news gives us the time to write more in-depth articles.

If you want to know more about how we work, have a look here, if you want to learn more about how we use technology, click here, and if you have feedback on this news story please write to english@swissinfo.ch.

Most Read
Swiss Abroad

Most Discussed

More

Debate
Hosted by: Emilie Ridard

Dear Swiss Abroad, what difficulties did you encounter when your foreign spouse applied for Swiss nationality?

Dear Swiss Abroad, what difficulties did you encounter when your foreign spouse applied for Swiss nationality? Tell us your experiences.

Join the discussion
6 Likes
20 Comments
View the discussion

More

Debate
Hosted by: Anand Chandrasekhar

Should raw milk sales be banned or should consumers decide?

Swiss food regulations do not allow raw milk to be sold for direct consumption. However, a loophole allows 400 raw milk vending machines to do just that.

Join the discussion
17 Likes
24 Comments
View the discussion

More

Debate
Hosted by: Giannis Mavris

What is the future of Swiss neutrality?

Is Swiss neutrality misunderstood? Or has the Swiss model of neutrality now become obsolete?

Join the discussion
243 Likes
161 Comments
View the discussion
More Debates

News

Swiss hoard gold worth almost 15 billion francs

More

Swiss hoard gold worth almost CHF15 billion

This content was published on An estimated 200 tonnes of gold, worth almost CHF15 billion ($17.3 billion), is privately owned in Switzerland. The owners store a fifth of this at home.

Read more: Swiss hoard gold worth almost CHF15 billion
Parties divided on the re-export of Swiss war material

More

Swiss politicians divided on re-export of war materiel

This content was published on Recipient states of Swiss war materiel should be allowed to transfer it to third countries such as Ukraine after a period of five years, according to a draft document from a commission.

Read more: Swiss politicians divided on re-export of war materiel
Archaeologist Murer receives the Marie Heim-Vögtlin Prize

More

Swiss grave looting expert wins Marie Heim-Vögtlin Prize

This content was published on The Swiss National Science Foundation (SNSF) has awarded the Marie Heim-Vögtlin Prize to archaeologist Cristina Murer. She receives the prize for her research on grave looting in late antiquity.

Read more: Swiss grave looting expert wins Marie Heim-Vögtlin Prize
Light pollution and industrial activity in the Arctic on the rise

More

Light pollution and industrial activity increase in the Arctic

This content was published on More than 800,000 square kilometres of the Arctic were affected by human activity in 2013. Some 85% of the areas polluted by light was due to industrial activities and not settlement areas.

Read more: Light pollution and industrial activity increase in the Arctic

In compliance with the JTI standards

More: SWI swissinfo.ch certified by the Journalism Trust Initiative

You can find an overview of ongoing debates with our journalists here . Please join us!

If you want to start a conversation about a topic raised in this article or want to report factual errors, email us at english@swissinfo.ch.

SWI swissinfo.ch - a branch of Swiss Broadcasting Corporation SRG SSR

SWI swissinfo.ch - a branch of Swiss Broadcasting Corporation SRG SSR