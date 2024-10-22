Swiss intelligence service faces more and more threats
Switzerland is significantly less secure than it was just a few years ago, the intelligence service writes in its latest situation report. Foreign states are increasingly conducting espionage and propaganda from Switzerland, and the threat of terrorism has intensified.
This content was published on
2 minutes
Keystone-SDA
Deutsch
de
Nachrichtendienst ist mit immer mehr Bedrohungen konfrontiert
Original
Since the beginning of 2024, the Federal Intelligence Service (FIS) has registered an intensified international dynamic among jihadist actors, according to the annual report published on Tuesday.
There has been an increase in the radicalisation of minors. This takes place online, in a short space of time and can lead to the perpetration of a terrorist attack. Jewish and Israeli interests in particular remain exposed, including in Switzerland.
According to the FIS, there is also a “multitude of threats”. These include Russian influence activities, espionage, the proliferation of weapons and violent right-wing and left-wing extremism. The current FIS situation radar covers a total of 48 topics.
Translated from German by DeepL/ts
This news story has been written and carefully fact-checked by an external editorial team. At SWI swissinfo.ch we select the most relevant news for an international audience and use automatic translation tools such as DeepL to translate it into English. Providing you with automatically translated news gives us the time to write more in-depth articles.
If you want to know more about how we work, have a look here, if you want to learn more about how we use technology, click here, and if you have feedback on this news story please write to english@swissinfo.ch.
Most Read Swiss Abroad
More
Switzerland’s priciest street makes room for a bakery shop
Swiss politicians divided on re-export of war materiel
This content was published on
Recipient states of Swiss war materiel should be allowed to transfer it to third countries such as Ukraine after a period of five years, according to a draft document from a commission.
Swiss grave looting expert wins Marie Heim-Vögtlin Prize
This content was published on
The Swiss National Science Foundation (SNSF) has awarded the Marie Heim-Vögtlin Prize to archaeologist Cristina Murer. She receives the prize for her research on grave looting in late antiquity.
Switzerland to close nine asylum centres as fewer people arrive than expected
This content was published on
The State Secretariat for Migration (SEM) is closing nine temporary federal asylum centres across Switzerland with a total of 1,735 accommodation places by the beginning of March.
Light pollution and industrial activity increase in the Arctic
This content was published on
More than 800,000 square kilometres of the Arctic were affected by human activity in 2013. Some 85% of the areas polluted by light was due to industrial activities and not settlement areas.
You can find an overview of ongoing debates with our journalists here . Please join us!
If you want to start a conversation about a topic raised in this article or want to report factual errors, email us at english@swissinfo.ch.