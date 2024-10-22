Swiss intelligence service faces more and more threats

FIS director Christian Dussey has more and more threats to deal with. Keystone-SDA

Switzerland is significantly less secure than it was just a few years ago, the intelligence service writes in its latest situation report. Foreign states are increasingly conducting espionage and propaganda from Switzerland, and the threat of terrorism has intensified.

2 minutes

Keystone-SDA Other language: 1 Deutsch de Nachrichtendienst ist mit immer mehr Bedrohungen konfrontiert Original Read more: Nachrichtendienst ist mit immer mehr Bedrohungen konfrontiert

Since the beginning of 2024, the Federal Intelligence Service (FIS) has registered an intensified international dynamic among jihadist actors, according to the annual report published on Tuesday.

There has been an increase in the radicalisation of minors. This takes place online, in a short space of time and can lead to the perpetration of a terrorist attack. Jewish and Israeli interests in particular remain exposed, including in Switzerland.

According to the FIS, there is also a “multitude of threats”. These include Russian influence activities, espionage, the proliferation of weapons and violent right-wing and left-wing extremism. The current FIS situation radar covers a total of 48 topics.

Translated from German by DeepL/ts

