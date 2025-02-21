Probe into wrong Swiss pension figures clears federal office

Swiss perspectives in 10 languages
News
Swiss Politics

Interior Minister Elisabeth Baume-Schneider. Keystone-SDA
Generated with artificial intelligence.
Employees of the Swiss Federal Social Insurance Office (FSIO) did not breach their duty of care when calculating the old-age and survivors’ financial prospects, an investigation has concluded. Also, the inflated figures were not based on a calculation error.

This content was published on
2 minutes
Keystone-SDA

The interior ministry published the report on Friday of the law firm commissioned with the administrative investigation. According to the report, the calculation programme used by the FSIO contained two formulas that were mathematically insufficiently supported and documented and led to implausibly high expenditure in the long term.

The law firm had already submitted the analysis in November. The final report confirms information provided by the interior ministry last December.

+ Swiss interior minister orders probe after pension miscalculation

In the documents for the vote on the latest pension revision and thus the higher women’s pension age in September 2022, an overly pessimistic forecast for pension financing was mentioned. This was also included in the voting booklet for the vote on the 13th monthly pension payment on March 3, 2024.

In September of last year, the government corrected the assumed pension expenditure for 2033 downwards by CHF2.5 billion ($2.8 billion), to CHF69 billion.

Translated from German by DeepL/ts

This news story has been written and carefully fact-checked by an external editorial team. At SWI swissinfo.ch we select the most relevant news for an international audience and use automatic translation tools such as DeepL to translate it into English. Providing you with automatically translated news gives us the time to write more in-depth articles.

If you want to know more about how we work, have a look here, if you want to learn more about how we use technology, click here, and if you have feedback on this news story please write to english@swissinfo.ch.

