Truth or tale: Is it true Switzerland has enough bunkers for its population in case of a war?

Share

Series Truth or tale , Episode 13: Readers asked us if there are enough bunkers in Switzerland to protect everyone in case of a war. We investigated the question.

5 minutes

The two world wars transformed threat perceptions in Switzerland, making civilian protection a political priority. Swiss voters approved a civil protection articleExternal link in the constitution in 1959 and the 1963 Civil Protection ActExternal link laid the foundations of the country’s modern civil protection system.

Addressing readers’ questions about rumours in Switzerland This article is in response to a question from a Swissinfo user, who asked if it is true that there’s a bunker space for everyone in Switzerland and whether they can still shelter the population in case of a war. If you have a question or have heard a rumour about Switzerland that you’d like us to fact-check, get in touch hereExternal link.

As Cold War tensions and the nuclear arms race intensified, Switzerland developed a unique strategy centred on a nationwide network of simple, robust and affordable shelters. They rely on their reinforced-concrete structure for mechanical resistance, fitted with blast doors, emergency exits and ventilation systems including gas filters and overpressure valves. Larger facilities incorporate airlocks to prevent contaminated air entering during entry or departure. These shelters are responsible for Switzerland’s reputation as a “bunker nation”. But what is the situation today?

Access to shelters

“Everyone has access,” says Daniel Jordi, vice director of the Federal Office for Civil Protection.External link Today, there are around 370,000 shelters in Switzerland, containing up to nine million designated places nationwide.

That translates to approximately one shelter place per resident. Jordi acknowledges minor cantonal disparities though: “There are some regions with a little bit less, but they’re still building”. Accessibility standards remain consistent regardless of location. Residents should reach their assigned shelter within thirty minutes on foot at maximum, Jordi says.

A shelter with beds, somewhere in Switzerland, April 1989. Keystone/STR

International comparison

Switzerland’s approach differs from many neighbouring European nations that dismantled civil defence infrastructure after the Cold War. Swiss authorities continue maintaining and expanding protective measures and maintain dialogue with countries sharing a similar shelter philosophy. For example, Switzerland and Singapore have been engaged in dialogue for many years, with both countries learning from one another.

Can Swiss shelters withstand modern warfare?

Would these decades-old structures withstand contemporary attacks following recent conflicts in Ukraine and the Middle East? Jordi says yes: they were engineered to withstand certain kinds of damage rather than specific types of weapons.

“The whole system has been built around the physical or chemical effects of weapons and not the weapon itself,” he explains. Laboratory assessments conducted four years ago confirmed continued effectiveness “against all those possible threats”.

However, no guarantee extends to deliberate targeting scenarios involving specialised penetrating ordnance. “Shelters provide protection from conventional aerial bombs, but they are not designed to withstand direct strikes. If someone was determined to kill civilians in a shelter, it might work,” Jordi says.

Multiple door system at the entrance to a shelter facility in Zurich, Switzerland. Keystone / Gaetan Bally

What is the cost of a shelter in Switzerland?

Per-capita expenditure contrasts sharply with alternative protective measures. According to Jordi’s figures, each shelter place costs an average of CHF1,400 (about $1,737), distributed across six decades. This cost is quite low compared to other protective measures such as gas masks, which have to be replaced every ten years.

Additional funding of CHF220 million was recently allocated specifically for Civil Protection forces and crisis management teams. Total annual budgets for shelters fall under cantonal authority.

Modern day challenges

Changing work patterns complicate traditional shelter placement strategies centred around residential areas. Around 29% of Swiss residents commute regularly during peacetime.

According to Jordi, commuter populations face exposure risks even during relative stability. “In Ukraine we see, for example in Kyiv, there’s no active war but there are still regular attacks. We are now looking for a solution, conducting a study on how we can solve protection for commuters”.

Swiss shelters can still protect its population

So, can Swiss shelters still protect its population in case of a war? “Yes,” says Jordi. “They protect against the physical effects of modern weapons, especially long-range ones. That’s precisely what they were built for.”

Send us your input Send us your questions Have you heard something about Switzerland that you’d like us to fact-check? Get in touch and let us know. Your contribution Please sign in to submit a contribution.

Edited by Balz Rigendinger/ac

Popular Stories Most Discussed