The Swiss voice in the world since 1935
Swiss Abroad
Top stories
See all Swiss abroad stories
Stay in touch with Switzerland
Swiss Politics

Is Switzerland ready to embrace digital ID?

On September 28, the Swiss will vote on the introduction of a digital identity card. This is important for the diaspora, as it would give them easier access to government services. Swissinfo explains what is at stake in the vote.

This content was published on
1 minute

As a correspondent at the Federal Palace for SWI swissinfo.ch, I report on federal politics for the Swiss Abroad. After studying at the Academy of Journalism and Media at the University of Neuchâtel, my career path initially took me to various regional media, working in the editorial offices of Journal du Jura, Canal 3 and Radio Jura bernois. Since 2015, I have been working in the multilingual editorial department of SWI swissinfo.ch, where I continue to practise my profession with passion.

I am an experienced video journalist passionate about making complex topics accessible and engaging through compelling multimedia storytelling. Focused on social and environmental issues, I produce various video formats on a wide range of topics, specialising in impactful explainer videos with motion graphics and stop-motion animation. During my studies in cinema, English literature and journalism, I’ve gained experience in radio, television, and print across Switzerland. After working with the Locarno Film Festival’s image & sound team, I joined SWI swissinfo.ch in 2018 to produce local and international reportages.

Today, Swiss citizens must use an identity card or passport to prove their identity. The Digital Identity Act (e-ID), which will be put to a popular vote on September 28, aims to introduce a digital version of these documents.

An initial draft was rejected by the people in 2021, mainly because its management was entrusted to private providers. The current version proposed by the government is entirely state-run, optional and free of charge.

At the end of August, the Council of the Swiss Abroad adopted a resolution in favour of e-ID. The diaspora’s ‘parliament’ believes that it could be particularly useful for expatriates, who would benefit from simplified access to Swiss administrative services. It also considers it to be an essential foundation for developing electronic voting and online signature collection.

However, the debate remains heated. A referendum has been launched by a committee composed of members of the Pirate Party, the Young Swiss People’s Party, Federal Democratic Union and groups opposed to restrictions imposed to during the Covid-19 pandemic. measures. Opponents fear state surveillance and an invasion of privacy.

Adapted from French by DeepL/ac

Popular Stories

Most Discussed

More

Debate
Hosted by: Dorian Burkhalter

Is there a future for the humanitarian sector? What should it look like?

With key donors cutting aid budgets, the humanitarian sector faces a crisis. What strategies can organisations adopt to navigate this challenge?

Join the discussion
18 Likes
16 Comments
View the discussion

More

Debate
Hosted by: Katy Romy

Does your country of residence offer an e-ID?

Switzerland is voting on a new e-ID system. Has your country of residence already introduced one? And does it make your life easier?

Join the discussion
11 Likes
11 Comments
View the discussion

More

Debate
Hosted by: Céline Stegmüller

Do you have Swiss ancestors? Are you planning to visit where they lived in Switzerland?

We’d love to hear more about your genealogical research.

Join the discussion
34 Likes
66 Comments
View the discussion
More Debates

You can find an overview of ongoing debates with our journalists here . Please join us!

If you want to start a conversation about a topic raised in this article or want to report factual errors, email us at english@swissinfo.ch.

SWI swissinfo.ch - a branch of Swiss Broadcasting Corporation SRG SSR

SWI swissinfo.ch - a branch of Swiss Broadcasting Corporation SRG SSR