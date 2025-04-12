Karin Keller-Sutter to Trump: ‘Our companies want security’

Swiss President Karin Keller-Sutter made the last phone call to Donald Trump before his about-face on tariffs. After being mentioned by the Washington Post, she was interviewed on Saturday by La Repubblica.

Switzerland’s president spent 25 minutes talking to Donald Trump on Wednesday, April 9. A few hours later, the US President made a 180-degree turn on tariffs, announcing a temporary 90-day freeze on surcharges for all countries except China.

“I don’t know if it was me who convinced him. Maybe it was a combination of factors, including my phone call,” she said in an interview with the leading Italian daily La Repubblica. She reiterated her concern for Swiss industry, threatened by tariffs of up to 31%, particularly for “the watch industry”.

+ Trump tariff shock: how Switzerland is positioning itself

“It was a friendly and balanced conversation,” she said. “I had the opportunity to explain to the American president the situation of the Swiss economy. I reminded him that we are a country that exports a lot, but has only nine million inhabitants. I also stressed that Switzerland is a very important direct investor in the United States.

I went on to say that Swiss companies are ready and planning to invest a lot in the years to come. But they need some security, some signal, and they cannot be punished by high tariffs. If I’d really been the one to convince him, I’d be calling him every day. I think this is pure speculation,” she concluded.

Translated from French by DeepL/ds

