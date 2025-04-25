Swiss appeal to US Treasury Secretary for better cooperation

From left: Scott Bessent, Karin Keller-Sutter and Guy Parmelin.

Swiss Finance Minister Karin Keller-Sutter met her US counterpart, Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent, in Washington on Thursday. In a “productive exchange” they discussed “the possibilities for better cooperation”, Keller-Sutter said.

Together with Economics Minister Guy Parmelin and representatives of the Swiss National Bank, Keller-Sutter, who also holds the rotating Swiss presidency this year, is representing Switzerland at the spring meeting of the International Monetary Fund (IMF) and the World Bank in Washington.

The aim of the delegation, as well as numerous financial and economic representatives from other countries, is to lobby the US government for better customs conditions and to emphasise the central role of the institutions for the stability of the global market.

The strategic orientation of the IMF and the World Bank was harshly criticised this week by representatives of the Trump administration. The two institutions were focusing too much on climate change and equality issues instead of their core competencies, Bessent said for example.

