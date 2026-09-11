Lawmakers seek smart glasses ban in Zurich pools

Around the world there is growing scrutiny of smart glasses, like those produced by Meta, over their recording capabilities. Keystone-SDA

The Zurich government is set to examine a ban on so-called smart glasses in swimming pools and other public facilities following a cross-party motion aimed at preventing covert filming through cameras embedded in the eyewear.

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Keystone-SDA Other language: 1 Deutsch de Regierung soll Verbot von Smartbrillen in Zürcher Bädern prüfen Original Read more: Regierung soll Verbot von Smartbrillen in Zürcher Bädern prüfen

Smart glasses are increasingly being misused, for example to film women at outdoor swimming pools without their knowledge or consent, members of Zurich’s cantonal parliament declared in a question published on Thursday.

In some cases, such recordings are even circulated on the internet. Covert filming and the circulation of such recordings constitute serious infringements of the personal rights of the individuals concerned.

Existing ban is not enough

In the view of the members of the cantonal council, the existing bans on photography and filming, as applied in some Zurich swimming pools, do not go far enough when it comes to smart glasses. Because the integrated cameras and microphones are barely recognisable, they argue that it is essential to ban such devices or prevent them from being brought onto the premises.

Members of the cantonal parliament have asked the government what steps it considers appropriate to introduce such a ban in indoor and outdoor swimming pools, saunas, gyms or similar facilities. They also ask whether such a ban could be extended to privately run but publicly accessible facilities such as fitness centres or nurseries.

Finally, they also ask whether a ban on the sale of such products would be appropriate. If so, the cantonal government should set out what options it sees for advocating for corresponding regulations at federal level.

Resistance in other regions too

Resistance to smart glasses is also growing in other towns and municipalities. In Bern, for example, a motion seeks to ban the wearing of such glasses in the city’s indoor and outdoor swimming pools. The ban on wearing and using smart glasses is to be enshrined in the city’s swimming regulations.

In Lucerne, Wil and Basel, parliamentary motions are calling for clear rules on smart glasses.

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Translated from French, reviewed by an English Department journalist.

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