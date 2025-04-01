The Swiss voice in the world since 1935
Login
News
Swiss Politics

Most Swiss authorities want to ban Nazi symbols in public

Majority wants to ban Nazi symbols in public
Majority wants to ban Nazi symbols in public Keystone-SDA
Select your language
Generated with artificial intelligence.
Most Swiss authorities want to ban Nazi symbols in public
Listening: Most Swiss authorities want to ban Nazi symbols in public

A majority of Swiss political parties, cantons and associations want to ban the use and distribution of Nazi symbols in public. The corresponding consultation on this special law of the government ended on Monday.

This content was published on
2 minutes
Keystone-SDA

+Get the most important news from Switzerland in your inbox

In December, the government announced that anyone who violates this regulation will be penalised with a fine of CHF200 ($225). In a second step, other extremist and violence-glorifying symbols will also be banned. Under current law, a person is only penalised if they use such a symbol and at the same time promote the corresponding ideology.

+ Swiss police officer dismissed after Hitler salute at WEF

The Social Democratic Party, the Liberal Green Party, the Centre Party, the Radical-Liberal Party, the cantonal justice and police directorates and the umbrella organisation of Jewish communities welcome such a law in view of the sharp rise in anti-Semitic incidents in Switzerland and Europe. On the other hand, the Swiss People’s Party and the Pirate Party fear that the law will restrict freedom of expression.

Translated from German by DeepL/ts

This news story has been written and carefully fact-checked by an external editorial team. At SWI swissinfo.ch we select the most relevant news for an international audience and use automatic translation tools such as DeepL to translate it into English. Providing you with automatically translated news gives us the time to write more in-depth articles.

If you want to know more about how we work, have a look here, if you want to learn more about how we use technology, click here, and if you have feedback on this news story please write to english@swissinfo.ch.

Most Read
Swiss Abroad

Most Discussed

More

Debate
Hosted by: Emilie Ridard

As a Swiss Abroad, how do you feel about the emergence of more conservative family policies in some US states?

In recent years several US states have adopted more conservative policies on family issues, abortion and education. As a Swiss citizen living there, how do you view this development?

Join the discussion
29 Likes
24 Comments
View the discussion

More

Debate
Hosted by: Melanie Eichenberger

What factors should be taken into account when inheriting Swiss citizenship abroad?

Should there be a limit to the passing on of Swiss citizenship? Or is the current practice too strict and it should still be possible to register after the age of 25?

Join the discussion
9 Likes
11 Comments
View the discussion

More

Debate
Hosted by: Geraldine Wong Sak Hoi

How do you feel about countries shipping their rubbish abroad?

Waste trafficking causes serious health and environmental problems mainly in low-income countries. Should waste imports be banned?

Join the discussion
1 Likes
2 Comments
View the discussion
More Debates

News

More Russian assets frozen in Switzerland

More

More Russian assets frozen in Switzerland

This content was published on The value of frozen Russian assets in Switzerland currently stands at CHF 7.4 billion, the Swiss Confederation announced on Tuesday. This represents an increase of CHF 1.6 billion in one year. Additional assets have been identified, according to the State Secretariat for Economic Affairs.

Read more: More Russian assets frozen in Switzerland
Increase in business start-ups in the 1st quarter

More

Increase in Swiss business start-ups in Q1

This content was published on The number of business start-ups in Switzerland accelerated in the first three months of the year, with entrepreneurs being particularly dynamic in Central Switzerland, Basel and Geneva.

Read more: Increase in Swiss business start-ups in Q1
Swiss and French armies train together

More

Swiss and French armies train together

This content was published on French and Swiss armoured and artillery units will train together to strengthen the defence capabilities of the Swiss army.

Read more: Swiss and French armies train together

In compliance with the JTI standards

More: SWI swissinfo.ch certified by the Journalism Trust Initiative

You can find an overview of ongoing debates with our journalists here . Please join us!

If you want to start a conversation about a topic raised in this article or want to report factual errors, email us at english@swissinfo.ch.

SWI swissinfo.ch - a branch of Swiss Broadcasting Corporation SRG SSR

SWI swissinfo.ch - a branch of Swiss Broadcasting Corporation SRG SSR