Most Swiss authorities want to ban Nazi symbols in public

A majority of Swiss political parties, cantons and associations want to ban the use and distribution of Nazi symbols in public. The corresponding consultation on this special law of the government ended on Monday.
In December, the government announced that anyone who violates this regulation will be penalised with a fine of CHF200 ($225). In a second step, other extremist and violence-glorifying symbols will also be banned. Under current law, a person is only penalised if they use such a symbol and at the same time promote the corresponding ideology.
The Social Democratic Party, the Liberal Green Party, the Centre Party, the Radical-Liberal Party, the cantonal justice and police directorates and the umbrella organisation of Jewish communities welcome such a law in view of the sharp rise in anti-Semitic incidents in Switzerland and Europe. On the other hand, the Swiss People’s Party and the Pirate Party fear that the law will restrict freedom of expression.
