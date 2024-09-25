Swiss perspectives in 10 languages
Login
News
Swiss Politics

Survey: most Swiss against paid signature collections

Majority wants to ban the purchase of signatures from collectors
Recent claims of firms forging signatures has highlighted vulnerabilities in Swiss direct democracy. Keystone-SDA
Select your language
Generated with artificial intelligence.
Survey: most Swiss against paid signature collections
Listening: Survey: most Swiss against paid signature collections

Over 80% of the population is in favour of banning the use of professional firms to collect signatures for people’s initiatives, according to a survey.

This content was published on
2 minutes
Keystone-SDA

Furthermore, almost two-thirds of respondents said they were in favour of a digital collection of signatures in order to increase the security of the process, said survey group Leewas on Wednesday.

However, enthusiasm for digital collection forms varied depending on party sympathies. Backers of the Liberal Greens more likely to vote yes or rather yes (three-quarters) than sympathisers of the right-wing Swiss People’s Party (56%).

+ Get the most important news from Switzerland in your inbox

University and third-level graduates were most keen on digital collection; three-quarters of them backed the idea. Among those with only a compulsory schooling, the figure is 54%.

Almost nine out of ten respondents were meanwhile in favor of initiative committees having to declare from which company and for how much money they bought signatures. At 94%, Liberal Green supporters were again most keen on this. For People’s Party supporters, the figures was 84%.

Leewas interviewed 19,552 people in Switzerland between September 19 and 22 for the survey.

Adapted from German by DeepL/dos

More

This news story has been written and carefully fact-checked by an external editorial team. At SWI swissinfo.ch we select the most relevant news for an international audience and use automatic translation tools such as DeepL to translate it into English. Providing you with automatically translated news gives us the time to write more in-depth articles.

If you want to know more about how we work, have a look here, if you want to learn more about how we use technology, click here, and if you have feedback on this news story please write to english@swissinfo.ch.

Most Read
Swiss Abroad

Most Discussed

More

Debate
Hosted by: Giannis Mavris

What is the future of Swiss neutrality?

Is Swiss neutrality misunderstood? Or has the Swiss model of neutrality now become obsolete?

Join the discussion
120 Likes
90 Comments
View the discussion

More

Debate
Hosted by: Patricia Islas

Is reforming the Swiss pension system still possible, and if so, how?

Solutions still need to be found to meet the challenge of an ageing population and to improve the pensions of low-paid workers, the majority of whom are women.

Join the discussion
3 Likes
6 Comments
View the discussion

More

Debate
Hosted by: Simon Bradley

Are you trying to avoid news? Why?

Are you very interested in news or a “news avoider”? Why do you think overall interest in news is falling? Have your say on the issue here.

Join the discussion
52 Likes
77 Comments
View the discussion
More Debates

News

Chief Education Officer calls for a ban on cell phones in schools

More

Top Swiss education official not a fan of phones in schools

This content was published on The head of the Swiss Conference of Cantonal Ministers of Education says smartphones are not necessary at school. However, she thinks schools should regulate the issue themselves.

Read more: Top Swiss education official not a fan of phones in schools
Viola Amherd denounces worsening conflicts in New York

More

Swiss minister warns of conflicts and climate change at UN

This content was published on At the UN General Assembly in New York, the defence minister expressed concern about human rights violations and a “blatant disregard for internationally recognised borders” around the world.

Read more: Swiss minister warns of conflicts and climate change at UN

In compliance with the JTI standards

More: SWI swissinfo.ch certified by the Journalism Trust Initiative

You can find an overview of ongoing debates with our journalists here . Please join us!

If you want to start a conversation about a topic raised in this article or want to report factual errors, email us at english@swissinfo.ch.

SWI swissinfo.ch - a branch of Swiss Broadcasting Corporation SRG SSR

SWI swissinfo.ch - a branch of Swiss Broadcasting Corporation SRG SSR