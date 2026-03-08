The Swiss voice in the world since 1935
March 8, 2026 vote: the result from across Switzerland

Citizens are voting on a referendum, three popular initiatives and a counterproposal.

Generated with artificial intelligence.
March 8, 2026 vote: the result from across Switzerland
Swiss voted on taxing spouses, media licence fee, cash availability and new climate fund.

Our coverage of the vote:

Debate
Hosted by: Katy Romy

How are married couples taxed in your country of residence? What are the pros and cons of this system?

On March 8, the Swiss will vote on the introduction of individual taxation for married couples. We’d like to know what the system is like where you live.

