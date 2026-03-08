March 8, 2026 vote: the result from across Switzerland

Citizens are voting on a referendum, three popular initiatives and a counterproposal.

Swiss voted on taxing spouses, media licence fee, cash availability and new climate fund.

Our coverage of the vote:

Join the debate:

On March 8, the Swiss will vote on the introduction of individual taxation for married couples.

