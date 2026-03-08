March 8, 2026 vote: the result from across Switzerland

Citizens are voting on a referendum, three popular initiatives and a counterproposal.
Swiss voted on taxing spouses, media licence fee, cash availability and new climate fund.
Our coverage of the vote:
Swiss Politics
Swiss voters set to clearly reject cuts to licence fee
According to a first vote projection, the Swiss have clearly rejected a proposal to reduce funding for Swissinfo’s parent company.
Swiss Politics
Explainer: Swiss to vote on initiative to cut media licence fee
The “SBC initiative” would reduce the licence fee for households and abolish it for companies. What are the arguments for and against?
Swiss Politics
Swiss vote on individual taxation: end of the ‘marriage tax penalty’?
On March 8, Swiss voters will decide whether to introduce individual taxation for married couples.
Swiss Politics
Swiss to vote on preserving cash as a payment system
On March 8, the Swiss will decide whether the availability of cash should be enshrined in the constitution. An explainer.
Climate adaptation
Explainer: Should some of Switzerland’s wealth be set aside to fight climate change?
On March 8, Swiss voters will decide on an initiative to create a fund to accelerate the development of renewable energy in Switzerland. An explainer.
