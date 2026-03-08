March 8, 2026 vote: the results from across Switzerland

Citizens voted on a referendum, three popular initiatives and a counterproposal.
Listen to the article
Listening the article
Toggle language selector
English (US)
English (British)
Generated with artificial intelligence.
This content was published on
March 8, 2026 - 12:00
Swiss voted on taxing spouses, media licence fee, cash availability and new climate fund.
Our coverage of the vote:
More
More
Swiss Politics
Swiss voters reject cuts to licence fee
This content was published on
Mar 8, 2026
The Swiss have clearly rejected a proposal to reduce funding for Swissinfo’s parent company.
Read more: Swiss voters reject cuts to licence fee
More
More
Swiss Politics
Six takeaways from Switzerland’s media licence fee battle
This content was published on
Mar 8, 2026
The Swiss Broadcasting Corporation has weathered another challenge to its licence fee. But the broader struggle over public broadcasting has yielded few winners — except one.
Read more: Six takeaways from Switzerland’s media licence fee battle
More
More
Swiss democracy
Cash in the constitution: a Swiss decision on an international issue
This content was published on
Mar 8, 2026
For cash advocate Brett Scott, the Swiss vote could act as a signal internationally. An analysis with sociological perspectives.
Read more: Cash in the constitution: a Swiss decision on an international issue
More
More
Swiss Politics
Climate is a concern in Switzerland but no longer a priority
This content was published on
Mar 8, 2026
Climate change is one of the main concerns of the Swiss population. However, most citizens don’t want to invest more money in the ecological transition. Why?
Read more: Climate is a concern in Switzerland but no longer a priority
More
More
Swiss Politics
‘Today liberal-progressive Switzerland triumphed over conservative Switzerland’
This content was published on
Mar 8, 2026
What lessons can be drawn from the results of Sunday’s votes? Political scientist and pollster Martina Mousson explains.
Read more: ‘Today liberal-progressive Switzerland triumphed over conservative Switzerland’
More
More
Swiss Politics
Explainer: Swiss to vote on initiative to cut media licence fee
This content was published on
Jan 12, 2026
The “SBC initiative” would reduce the licence fee for households and abolish it for companies. What are the arguments for and against?
Read more: Explainer: Swiss to vote on initiative to cut media licence fee
More
More
Swiss Politics
Swiss vote on individual taxation: end of the ‘marriage tax penalty’?
This content was published on
Jan 9, 2026
On March 8, Swiss voters will decide whether to introduce individual taxation for married couples.
Read more: Swiss vote on individual taxation: end of the ‘marriage tax penalty’?
More
More
Swiss Politics
Swiss to vote on preserving cash as a payment system
This content was published on
Jan 19, 2026
On March 8, the Swiss will decide whether the availability of cash should be enshrined in the constitution. An explainer.
Read more: Swiss to vote on preserving cash as a payment system
More
More
Climate adaptation
Explainer: Should some of Switzerland’s wealth be set aside to fight climate change?
This content was published on
Jan 28, 2026
On March 8, Swiss voters will decide on an initiative to create a fund to accelerate the development of renewable energy in Switzerland. An explainer.
Read more: Explainer: Should some of Switzerland’s wealth be set aside to fight climate change?
Join the debate:
More
How are married couples taxed in your country of residence? What are the pros and cons of this system?
On March 8, the Swiss will vote on the introduction of individual taxation for married couples. We’d like to know what the system is like where you live.
View the discussion
Subscribe to our special newsletter to get all the latest information you need on Swiss popular votes:
More
More
Swiss Abroad
Swiss popular votes – everything you need to know
Subscribe to our special newsletter to get all the latest information you need on Swiss popular votes.
Read more: Swiss popular votes – everything you need to know
Articles in this story
You can find an overview of ongoing debates with our journalists here . Please join us!
If you want to start a conversation about a topic raised in this article or want to report factual errors, email us at english@swissinfo.ch.