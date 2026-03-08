The Swiss voice in the world since 1935
Swiss Politics

March 8, 2026 vote: the results from across Switzerland

Citizens voted on a referendum, three popular initiatives and a counterproposal.

Generated with artificial intelligence.
Swiss voted on taxing spouses, media licence fee, cash availability and new climate fund.

Our coverage of the vote:

Albert Röst SRG Initiative

Swiss Politics

Six takeaways from Switzerland’s media licence fee battle

This content was published on The Swiss Broadcasting Corporation has weathered another challenge to its licence fee. But the broader struggle over public broadcasting has yielded few winners — except one.

Join the debate:

Debate
Hosted by: Katy Romy

How are married couples taxed in your country of residence? What are the pros and cons of this system?

On March 8, the Swiss will vote on the introduction of individual taxation for married couples. We’d like to know what the system is like where you live.

