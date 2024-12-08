Swiss anti-EEA politician, Chevallaz, dies aged 77

Former Swiss politician and army brigadier Martin Chevallaz, who campaigned against closer ties to the European Union, died on Thursday at the age of 76.

This career soldier was the son of former government minister Georges-André Chevallaz.

The former infantry brigade 2 commander had a turbulent political career, according to an obituary in 24 Heures. He was a member of three political parties before settling with the rightwing Swiss People’s Party.

A staunch anti-European, Chevallaz was vice-president of the Action for an Independent and Neutral Switzerland (ASIN), and led its successful campaign in French-speaking Switzerland against the European Economic Area in the 1992 Swiss referendum.

Martin Chevallaz was also a member of the canton Vaud Grand Council between 2002 and 2006.

