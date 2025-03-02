Swiss perspectives in 10 languages
News
Swiss Politics

Measures against Swiss ‘signatures scam’ appear to have an effect

Measures against forged signatures appear to be having an effect
Federal Chancellor Viktor Rossi says the number of suspected forged signatures has fallen again. Keystone-SDA
Generated with artificial intelligence.
Measures against Swiss ‘signatures scam’ appear to have an effect
Listening: Measures against Swiss 'signatures scam' appear to have an effect

The measures taken to prevent forged signatures being used for people's initiatives in Switzerland appear to be having an impact. Federal Chancellor Viktor Rossi says the number of suspected forged signatures has fallen again.

This content was published on
2 minutes
Keystone-SDA

“I am confident that we have passed the peak,” said Rossi in an interview with the SonntagsZeitung and Le Matin Dimanche newspapers published on Sunday.

The recently publicised criminal charges against five signature collections for initiatives date back to a time before the new measures.

“So we still have a legacy here,” said Rossi. It cannot be ruled out that further criminal charges will follow. The 21,000 allegedly forged signatures associated with this were discovered thanks to a newly applied dual control principle.

Rossi stressed that there was still no reliable evidence that a referendum petition had gone to a vote thanks to forged signatures.

Code of conduct in progress

At the beginning of September, Tamedia newspapers reported that thousands of signatures for people’s initiatives in Switzerland had allegedly been forged. The Federal Chancellery filed the first criminal charges in 2022 and has since added several new suspected cases.

In response to the news reports, the Federal Chancellery set up a round table meeting and announced in mid-January that it was in the process of developing a code of conduct with various stakeholders.

Checks on the counting of signatures have also been stepped up. The Federal Chancellery is also in contact with the scientific community to examine technical solutions to protect the collection of signatures against fraud. The federal government has so far spoken out against a ban on paid collections.

Adapted from German by DeepL/sb

This news story has been written and carefully fact-checked by an external editorial team. At SWI swissinfo.ch we select the most relevant news for an international audience and use automatic translation tools such as DeepL to translate it into English. Providing you with automatically translated news gives us the time to write more in-depth articles.

If you want to know more about how we work, have a look here, if you want to learn more about how we use technology, click here, and if you have feedback on this news story please write to english@swissinfo.ch.

