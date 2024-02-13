Measures agreed to address Swiss housing shortage

A building site in Zurich on Tuesday KEYSTONE/© KEYSTONE / CHRISTIAN BEUTLER

Representatives from Switzerland’s cantons, towns and municipalities, as well as from the construction and property sectors, discussed an action plan on the housing shortage on Tuesday.

Keystone-SDA

The plan contains 30 measures, explained Economics Minister Guy Parmelin.

The discussions were fruitful, with some critical positions, but all parties are ready to commit to this action plan, Parmelin said. The aim is to improve the framework conditions for the supply of quality housing, at affordable rents and adapted to needs.

The measures touch on several areas, such as the development of spatial planning or the simplification of construction procedures. “Each measure has its own timeframe,” he continued. Some can be applied quickly, while others require adaptation first.

The action plan maintains the existing competences of the government, cantons and municipalities. The aim is to respect federalism and take account of local conditions.

Translated from French by DeepL/ts

