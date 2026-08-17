Most political parties reject Swiss neutrality initiative
All major Swiss political parties except the right-wing Swiss People's Party oppose the neutrality initiative ahead of the September 27 vote, arguing that it would weaken Switzerland's security and foreign policy flexibility.
The popular initiative “Safeguarding Swiss Neutrality”, tabled by Pro Suisse and members of the People’s Party, seeks to define Swiss neutrality as “perpetual and armed”. It also demands that Switzerland not join any military or defence alliances, not participate in foreign wars and not impose economic or diplomatic sanctions against a belligerent state, subject to its obligations towards the United Nations.
For the opponents, the neutrality initiative “jeopardises our security, breaks with our values and severely restricts our capacity for external action”.
Switzerland must preserve its time-tested neutrality and not unnecessarily compromise its capacity for action in foreign and security policy, the committee said in a press release on Monday. It refuses to confine Switzerland to a rigid conception of neutrality.
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Bern must continue to cooperate with its international partners at a time when Europe is facing an increasingly unstable security situation. “When the emergency arises, it will, unfortunately, be far too late,” it said.
Furthermore, a form of neutrality that does not permit any sanctions, even in the face of the most flagrant violations of international law, runs counter to Swiss values, the opponents argue. This is all the more so given that the UN Security Council is increasingly paralysed by the veto rights of certain members, they add.
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Translated from German, reviewed by an English Department journalist.
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