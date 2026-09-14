National campaign aims to protect Swiss youth from online abuse

Under the theme "Being there", the campaign aims to encourage adults to listen to young people, agree on clear rules for using digital media and lead by example. Keystone / Laurent Gillieron

The NGO Child Protection Switzerland has launched a national campaign to prevent online abuse. The initiative aims to raise awareness and provide appropriate practical strategies.

Listen to the article Listening the article Toggle language selector Select your language Close English (US)

English (British) Generated with artificial intelligence. Close Share

2 minutes

Keystone-SDA Other language: 1 Français fr Une campagne vise à protéger les jeunes des abus en ligne Original Read more: Une campagne vise à protéger les jeunes des abus en ligne

From gaming platforms to social media, WhatsApp messages to research for school: children use the internet every day, often for many hours and across several platforms simultaneously. This digital presence also carries risks that adults are not aware of, according to the organisation Child Protection Switzerland.

Online abuse is a growing problem. Swiss online reporting service clickandstop.ch has received more than 10,000 reports of child sexual abuse material since its launch in 2022. More than one in four teenagers in Switzerland is asked to send intimate photos, according to the 2024 JAMES study.

More

More Swiss AI Swiss youngsters targeted by deepfakes and sextortion This content was published on Reports of deepfakes, sextortion and digital sexual violence are rising sharply in Switzerland. Read more: Swiss youngsters targeted by deepfakes and sextortion

Setting clear rules

Under the theme “Being there”, the campaign aims to encourage adults to listen to young people, agree on clear rules for using digital media and lead by example. A video illustrates how adults can ensure young people’s safety in the digital world.

“Children and young people have the right to safe digital spaces, free from exploitation, violence and manipulation,” says Child Protection Switzerland in a statement. The NGO believes that the major platforms are not fully assuming their responsibilities.

It is therefore calling for effective legal provisions in the draft Federal Act on Communication Platforms (LPCom). The organisation believes that the responsibility for protecting children should not rest solely with parents.

The campaign is being run in collaboration with several partners, including the Federal Office of Police (fedpol), Swiss Crime Prevention (PSC) and the national “Youth and Media” platform run by the Federal Office of Social Insurance (FOSI).

Join the debate:

External Content

More

More Swiss AI Ban social media for teens? What Switzerland can learn from Australia This content was published on Australia has banned social media for those under 16, sparking debate in Switzerland and around the world. But experts warn that bans alone are not enough. Read more: Ban social media for teens? What Switzerland can learn from Australia

+ How we produce news in English

Translated from German, reviewed by an English Department journalist.

Related Stories Popular Stories