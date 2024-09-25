Swiss parliament debates family reunification for rejected refugees

National Council does not want family reunification for temporarily admitted persons Keystone-SDA

Listen to the article Listening the article Toggle language selector Select your language Close English (US)

English (British) Generated with artificial intelligence. Close Share

“Provisionally admitted foreigners” should no longer be allowed to bring family members to Switzerland, the House of Representatives said on Tuesday. The issue will now be debated in the Senate.

2 minutes

Keystone-SDA Other language: 1 Deutsch de Nationalrat will keinen Familiennachzug für vorläufig Aufgenommene Original Read more: Nationalrat will keinen Familiennachzug für vorläufig Aufgenommene

The decision regarding temporarily admitted persons – the status refers to rejected asylum seekersExternal link who cannot return to their home country for some reason – was taken during an extraordinary session on the subject of asylum.

The motion, proposed by the right-wing Swiss People’s Party, was accepted by 105 votes to 74, with nine abstentions. The government had argued against the idea, recalling Swiss obligations to the fundamental right to respect for family life.

+ Get the most important news from Switzerland in your inbox

Temporarily admitted persons have no right to asylum in Switzerland and their stay in the country should therefore be short, said People’s Party spokesman Thomas Knutti. If their family were allowed to join, they would “never leave Switzerland again”, he claimed – the country is “simply too attractive”.

Justice Minister Beat Jans argued that the motion would have little effect: the right to family life is enshrined in the Swiss constitution and has been repeatedly recognised by the Federal Court and the European Court of Human Rights (ECHR).

The hurdles for family reunification for such people are in any case already high, he added.

Adapted from German by DeepL/dos

How we work This news story has been written and carefully fact-checked by an external editorial team. At SWI swissinfo.ch we select the most relevant news for an international audience and use automatic translation tools such as DeepL to translate it into English. Providing you with automatically translated news gives us the time to write more in-depth articles. If you want to know more about how we work, have a look here, if you want to learn more about how we use technology, click here, and if you have feedback on this news story please write to english@swissinfo.ch.